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Smart TV and streaming devices make it incredibly easy to start watching top streaming apps. With just a few remote button clicks, a viewer can be watching streamers like Apple TV, HBO Max, Hulu, or Netflix, or even live TV streaming services like DIRECTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

But for families with kids, that means children are also only a few clicks away from seeing highly adult content that isn’t appropriate for their age group. Luckily, two of the most popular streaming devices on the market — Fire TV and Roku — build in parental controls that can stop kids who are trying to explore outside proper boundaries in their tracks. Learn everything you need to know about using parental controls on Roku and Fire TV below!

Everything you need to know about parental controls on Fire TV and Roku

What to know about Roku parental controls

What to know about Roku parental controls What to know about Fire TV parental controls

What to know about Fire TV parental controls Peace of mind for streaming

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What to know about Roku parental controls

Roku’s parental control system helps manage what can be watched or added to your device. It offers flexibility without the confusion by allowing you to set up restrictions on The Roku Channel, lock down Live TV, or create a PIN for purchases.

Quick overview of Roku parental controls:

Applies to: The Roku Channel and Howdy

The Roku Channel and Howdy PIN required for: Watching restricted content or adding apps/subscriptions

Watching restricted content or adding apps/subscriptions Not available in: Guest Mode

Guest Mode Controls apply to: Roku device only (not web or mobile apps)

Roku device only (not web or mobile apps) Additional support: Live TV input restrictions and content blocking

Parental controls on Roku streaming devices

Roku allows parental controls on The Roku Channel and Howdy, giving control over what’s watchable based on movie and TV ratings.

For streaming devices like the Roku Streaming Stick or Roku Ultra, parental controls can be found through your account settings at https://my.roku.com. Once there, choose PIN/Parental controls under Device Settings to set up a PIN and any restrictions.

Supported ratings include:

Movies: G, PG, PG-13, R, NC-17

G, PG, PG-13, R, NC-17 TV: Y, Y7, G, PG, 14, MA

How to set parental controls on Roku TV

Parental controls are available directly through the settings menu on Roku TV devices.

To set it up:

Sign in to your Roku account Go to your PIN preferences under account settings Choose to require a PIN for adding apps, making purchases, or watching content above certain ratings Save your settings

All titles will still appear in search results, but playback will be locked behind the PIN for restricted ratings.

Note: Parental controls only affect The Roku Channel and Howdy on your Roku device. Other streaming apps have their own systems for restricting content.

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How to set parental controls on live TV input

If your Roku TV includes an antenna input or uses the Live TV Channel Guide, you can block content directly from those sources.

Press the Home button on your Roku remote Scroll to Settings and select Parental controls Create a 4-digit parental control PIN (this is separate from your Roku account PIN)

Once the PIN is created, more options appear:

Enable parental controls: Turn restrictions on or off

TV ratings: Limit programming by US TV ratings (Y, Y7, G, PG, 14, MA) or specific content types like violence (V), sexual content (S), language (L), or dialogue (D)

Movie ratings: Restrict by US film ratings (G, PG, PG-13, R, NC-17)

Canadian ratings: Configure limits by English (C, 8+, 14+, 18+) or French (G, 8+, 13+, 16+, 18+) systems

Block unrated programs: Hide all content that lacks a rating

If a program is blocked, both the video and audio are muted, and the guide will not display the title or description until the correct PIN is entered.

How to set up the TV tuner for parental controls

Before blocking shows, Roku needs to detect channels:

Go to Settings > TV tuner Allow your TV to scan for available channels Once scanning is complete, parental control settings become available

Changing or resetting the Live TV PIN

To update your four-digit Live TV parental control PIN:

Open Settings > Parental controls > Change PIN Enter a new code

To clear all settings and start fresh:

Choose Reset parental controls Follow on-screen instructions to remove restrictions and reset the PIN

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What to know about Fire TV parental controls

Amazon Fire TV also offers powerful tools for controlling what plays on your screen. Whether it’s blocking purchases or preventing access to mature-rated content, everything can be protected by a single PIN.

Quick overview of Fire TV parental controls

Applies to: Fire TV devices and Echo Show with Fire TV

Fire TV devices and Echo Show with Fire TV PIN required for: Purchases, videos, app launches, Amazon Photos

Purchases, videos, app launches, Amazon Photos Found in: Settings > Preferences > Parental Controls

Settings > Preferences > Parental Controls PIN type: 5-digit Fire TV PIN

How to turn on parental controls on Fire TV

From the Fire TV home screen, select Settings

Choose Preferences, then Parental Controls

Select Parental Controls again to toggle it on

Enter a PIN when prompted

Once enabled, the system lets you decide what’s restricted and what’s open.

Protect what matters: Fire TV PIN options

Fire TV allows customization of how and where the PIN applies:

Purchases: Require a PIN before buying or renting movies and shows

Viewing Restrictions: Limit playback by rating category (G, PG, PG-13, R, etc.)

App Launches: Prevent apps from opening without the PIN, perfect for restricting certain streaming platforms

Amazon Photos App: Control access to personal photo collections stored in the cloud

If restrictions are turned on, the Fire TV prompts for a PIN before playing any video or opening protected content.

How to manage and update your Fire TV PIN

To update or reset your Fire TV parental control PIN:

Go to Settings > Preferences > Parental Controls Select Change PIN or follow the steps to reset if forgotten Enter the new code and confirm

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Parental controls on Echo Show devices

If using an Echo Show with built-in Fire TV, parental controls are found in the Echo Show Settings rather than Fire TV’s main interface. The same restrictions apply for purchases, apps, and viewing content.

Peace of mind for streaming

While Roku and Fire TV offer robust parental controls, they do not automatically manage restrictions across every app. Each streaming service, like Netflix, Hulu, or Prime Video, has its own parental control dashboard. It’s worth taking a few minutes to configure each app to ensure consistent limits across all platforms.

Between Roku’s content PINs and Fire TV’s customizable parental controls, both systems provide parents with the tools to create a family-safe entertainment environment. It takes just a few minutes to set up, but it can make a significant difference in what appears on screen. Whether you’re blocking mature content, managing purchases, or locking live channels, these settings turn streaming from a guessing game into a controlled experience that everyone can enjoy together.