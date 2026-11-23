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Throughout its history, Peacock has always been good for a massive discount or two during the holiday season, and it’s come through once again. Between now and Cyber Monday on Nov. 30, new subscribers can get Peacock’s Select plan for $3 per month or $30 for one year, or the Premium plan for $9 per month or $90 per year!

How to get Peacock’s Black Friday 2026 deals

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Choose the Select or Premium deal.

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Get the deal Starting at $3 per month peacocktv.com Get big discounts on Peacock’s Select and Premium plans for Black Friday 2026

Peacock Select offers favorite titles from Bravo and NBC, but it doesn’t include any Peacock originals, movies, or live sports. The package normally costs $9 per month or $90 per year, but for a limited time, new customers can get it for just $3 per month for three months or $30 for the next 12 months of service. It’s a 66% discount, Peacock’s biggest deal of the 2026 holiday season.

Peacock Premium plan is normally $13 per month or $130 per year, but customers can now grab it essentially for the price of a Peacock Select plan. For $9 per month for three months or $90 for the next year, Peacock Premium will allow customers to watch everything on Peacock Select, plus all live Peacock sports, original shows and movies, and films from Universal. This discount knocks 30% off the normal price of a Peacock Premium subscription.

Choose whichever deal you want with Peacock and start saving now. Get a taste of the streamer’s best with Peacock Select starting at $3 per month, or unlock the full Peacock complement of on-demand titles and sports with Peacock Premium starting at $9 per month. Get these Black Friday discounts through Cyber Monday on Nov. 30!