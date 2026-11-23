Save big on multiple Peacock plans with this Black Friday deal
Save big on multiple Peacock plans with this Black Friday deal
Get up to 66% off a new Peacock subscription with these Black Friday savings!
Throughout its history, Peacock has always been good for a massive discount or two during the holiday season, and it’s come through once again. Between now and Cyber Monday on Nov. 30, new subscribers can get Peacock’s Select plan for $3 per month or $30 for one year, or the Premium plan for $9 per month or $90 per year!
How to get Peacock’s Black Friday 2026 deals
- Click here to get the deals from Peacock.
- Choose the Select or Premium deal.
- Click Get Offer.
- Create an account with Peacock.
- Enter payment details and finish signing up.
Peacock Select offers favorite titles from Bravo and NBC, but it doesn’t include any Peacock originals, movies, or live sports. The package normally costs $9 per month or $90 per year, but for a limited time, new customers can get it for just $3 per month for three months or $30 for the next 12 months of service. It’s a 66% discount, Peacock’s biggest deal of the 2026 holiday season.
Peacock Premium plan is normally $13 per month or $130 per year, but customers can now grab it essentially for the price of a Peacock Select plan. For $9 per month for three months or $90 for the next year, Peacock Premium will allow customers to watch everything on Peacock Select, plus all live Peacock sports, original shows and movies, and films from Universal. This discount knocks 30% off the normal price of a Peacock Premium subscription.
Choose whichever deal you want with Peacock and start saving now. Get a taste of the streamer’s best with Peacock Select starting at $3 per month, or unlock the full Peacock complement of on-demand titles and sports with Peacock Premium starting at $9 per month. Get these Black Friday discounts through Cyber Monday on Nov. 30!
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans.
Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus.
The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.