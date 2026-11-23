Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Black Friday doesn’t technically happen until the end of this week, but Roku doesn’t think you should have to wait that long to get incredible discounts on streaming services via The Roku Channel. There are more than 40 deals available, and some services are more than 90% off!

There are discounts on some of the biggest streaming services in the United States, including Apple TV, HBO Max, and Paramount+, as well as more niche streamers like BritBox and [Qello]. If you’re browsing around for something new to stream this holiday season, Roku has you covered.

Shop the deals now and start saving today! See all of Roku’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on additional streaming services below.

See Roku’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 streaming deals

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