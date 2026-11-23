Save on Apple TV, HBO Max, more with Roku’s Black Friday deals
Save on Apple TV, HBO Max, more with Roku’s Black Friday deals
Shoppers can save big money on a new streaming service through The Roku Channel with these holiday discounts.
Black Friday doesn’t technically happen until the end of this week, but Roku doesn’t think you should have to wait that long to get incredible discounts on streaming services via The Roku Channel. There are more than 40 deals available, and some services are more than 90% off!
There are discounts on some of the biggest streaming services in the United States, including Apple TV, HBO Max, and Paramount+, as well as more niche streamers like BritBox and [Qello]. If you’re browsing around for something new to stream this holiday season, Roku has you covered.
Shop the deals now and start saving today! See all of Roku’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on additional streaming services below.
See Roku’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 streaming deals
Binge-worthy picks
|Streaming service
|Regular price
|Deal price
|Duration
|Howdy
|$3 per month
|$1 per month
|2 months
|Apple TV
|$11 per month
|$5.49 per month
|12 months
|HBO Max with ads
|$15 per month
|$7 per month
|6 months
|Fox One
|$20 per month
|$5 per month
|1 month
|Paramount+ Essential
|$9 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
|Paramount+ Premium
|$14 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
|YouTube TV Sports + News
|$72 per month
|$50 per month
|6 months
Feel-good favorites
|Streaming service
|Regular price
|Deal price
|Duration
|Frndly TV Premium
|$13 per month
$120 per year
|$1 per month
$100 per year
|3 months
1 year
|Hallmark+
|$9 per month
|$2.25 per month
|3 months
|UP Faith & Family
|$6 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
|Dove Channel on The Roku Channel
|$5 per month
|$2 per month
|1 month
|Great American Pure Flix
|$10 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
|Lifetime Movie Club
|$6 per month
|$1 per month
|2 months
|All Reality
|$5 per month
|$2 per month
|2 months
Twists, thrills, and true crime
|Streaming service
|Regular price
|Deal price
|Duration
|AMC+ with ads
|$8 per month
|$2 per month
|2 months
|AMC+ Premium
|$11 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
|STARZ on The Roku Channel
|$12 per month
|$2 per month
|2 months
|A&E Crime Central on The Roku Channel
|$6 per month
|$1 per month
|2 months
|MGM+
|$8 per month
|$1 per month
|3 months
|Acorn TV on The Roku Channel
|$10 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
|Sundance Now on The Roku Channel
|$8 per month
|$1 per month
|2 months
|Shudder
|$10 per month
|$2 per month
|2 months
|BritBox
|$11 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
Explore something new
|Streaming service
|Regular price
|Deal price
|Duration
|History Vault
|$6 per month
|$1 per month
|2 months
|BBC Select
|$6 per month
|$1 per month
|2 months
|Kino Film Collection on The Roku Channel
|$6 per month
|$2 per month
|2 months
|Qello Concerts
|$12 per month
|$3 per month
|3 months
|Marquee TV on The Roku Channel
|$12 per month
|$3 per month
|3 months
|The Great Courses Living on The Roku Channel
|$8 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
|The Great Courses Signature Collection on The Roku Channel
|$8 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
|True Royalty on The Roku Channel
|$7 per month
|$2 per month
|2 months
|Curiosity Stream on The Roku Channel
|$6 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
|Curiosity University on The Roku Channel
|$9 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
K-dramas, anime, and hidden gems
|Streaming service
|Regular price
|Deal price
|Duration
|Crunchyroll
|$10 per month
|$4 per month
|6 months
|HIDIVE
|$8 per month
|$1 per month
|2 months
|Cineverse
|$5 per month
|$2 per month
|1 month
|MHz Choice on The Roku Channel
|$9 per month
|$2 per month
|2 months
|Stingray Karaoke
|$15 per month
|$3 per month
|3 months
|KOCOWA
|$8 per month
|$3 per month
|3 months
|PlayKids Learning on The Roku Channel
|$8 per month
|$3 per month
|2 months
|Ryan and Friends Plus on The Roku Channel
|$4 per month
|$2 per month
|1 month
|RetroCrush on The Roku Channel
|$5 per month
|$2 per month
|1 month
|Yippee TV
|$8 per month
|$2 per month
|2 months