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Sling TV has never been afraid to go its own way. The live TV streaming service has built a reputation for offering lower-cost packages with fewer channels, allowing customers to decide if the trade-off of a much lower price is worth receiving less content. Sling’s Blue and Orange channel packages run 30 to 40 channels each, but the streamer also offers even smaller plans of around 10+ channels each. The Sling Essentials package takes some of the most popular channels from Sling’s Orange plan and offers them on their own for a starting price of just $20 per month.

But how does Sling Essentials stack up against new, lower-cost package options from streamers like DIRECTV and YouTube TV? What about Philo, another skinny channel bundle that starts at $25 per month? We’ll compare Sling Essentials to packages from other live TV streamers to help you sort through the differences.

Sling Essentials versus the competition: what you need to know

What is Sling Essentials?

What is Sling Essentials? What channels come in Sling Essentials?

What channels come in Sling Essentials? What features does Sling Essentials offer?

What features does Sling Essentials offer? How does Sling Essentials compare with DIRECTV?

How does Sling Essentials compare with DIRECTV? How does Sling Essentials compare with ESPN Unlimited?

How does Sling Essentials compare with ESPN Unlimited? How does Sling Essentials compare with Fubo Sports?

How does Sling Essentials compare with Fubo Sports? How does Sling Essentials compare with Philo?

How does Sling Essentials compare with Philo? How does Sling Essentials compare with YouTube TV?

How does Sling Essentials compare with YouTube TV? Why choose Sling Essentials?

What is Sling Essentials?

Sling Essentials is a channel package offered by Sling TV. It comes with 10+ channels total, including some of the most popular selections from the larger Sling Orange plan. It costs just $20 per month, as compared to the $46 starting price of the Orange package.

What channels come in Sling Essentials?

The highlight of Sling Essentials is access to ESPN and ESPN2; no other live TV streaming package offers these channels as inexpensively as Sling Essentials does. Viewers can watch the following channels with Sling Essentials:

What features does Sling Essentials offer?

Sling Essentials subscribers can watch one stream at a time per household and can enjoy 50 hours of Cloud DVR at no additional cost. Viewers can watch on 20+ different devices and add premium streaming services like HBO Max and STARZ for an additional fee.

How does Sling Essentials compare with DIRECTV?

DIRECTV offers a large selection of channel packages, including its Signature plans, with more than 90 channels each and a starting price of at least $90 per month. These all-in-one plans don’t really compare all that well to the tightly focused Sling Essentials, but DIRECTV’s MySports Genre Pack is a different story.

The MySports Genre Pack offers 20+ sports channels and, like Sling Essentials, offers access to ESPN. But there are some big differences between the two plans; for one, MySports offers ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, while Sling Essentials does not carry any local channels.

Viewers will also get other cable sports channels like FS1 and TNT with MySports, as well as unlimited Cloud DVR, access to ESPN Unlimited, and unlimited concurrent streams in the home. But the price of the MySports Genre Pack is normally $65 per month — three times that of the Sling Essentials plan.

How does Sling Essentials compare with ESPN Unlimited?

ESPN Unlimited is a direct-to-consumer service that allows the subscriber to watch all live sports programming from ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ACC Network, and SEC Network. It can also be bundled with Disney+, Hulu, and Fox One.

The starting price of ESPN Unlimited by itself is $32 per month. So, while it undeniably offers access to more ESPN content than the Sling Essentials package, it doesn’t include any other cable channels and is at least $12 more expensive.

Sign up espn.com ESPN Unlimited ESPN launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service on August 21, 2025. For the first time, this service gives sports fans access to its full lineup of linear channels without a traditional cable or satellite subscription. … Subscribers can pay the $31.99 monthly fee for ESPN Unlimited, which unlocks all ESPN linear channels — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN on ABC — plus ESPN+ and ESPN3, totaling around 47,000 live events each year. A subscription may be purchased monthly or annually. ESPN+ content is available as part of an ESPN Ultimate subscription; those seeking only ESPN+ can subscribe to ESPN Select for $13.99 instead. ESPN Unlimited offers extensive coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, UFC, soccer, tennis, and more, along with original programming, studio shows, and “30 for 30” documentaries. Starting in 2026, the platform will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. NFL Network and NFL RedZone are also included through an NFL-ESPN partnership, which adds draft coverage, preseason games, and NFL+ Premium features. The enhanced ESPN app will feature Multiview for watching multiple games simultaneously, real-time stats, betting and fantasy tools, personalized highlight reels, and even e-commerce options for tickets and merchandise. On September 1, 2026, ESPN Unlimited prices were raised — barely a year after launch — from $13 to $14 per month for ESPN Select and from $30 to $32 for ESPN Unlimited. Viewers can subscribe directly or bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu. With its robust live sports lineup, premium features, and the convenience of streaming anywhere, ESPN’s new service is a must-have for die-hard sports fans looking to cut the cord without sacrificing coverage. Sign up $31.99+ / month espn.com

How does Sling Essentials compare with Fubo Sports?

Fubo is similar to DIRECTV in that it offers all-in-one channel plans as well as a more sports-focused option. Fubo Sports has around 30 channels, including local channels, ESPN, Fox Sports channels, and ESPN Unlimited access. It costs $65 per month, once again offering viewers the choice of more channels and better features for a much higher price than Sling Essentials.

How does Sling Essentials compare with Philo?

Sling Essentials bears some similarity to Philo in that both services cost less than $30 per month. The Philo Essential package includes around 15+ popular cable entertainment networks, including Hallmark Channel and Lifetime for $25 per month.

Unlike Sling Essentials, however, Philo does not offer ESPN or ESPN2. Philo maintains its lower price by omitting sports, broadcast, and cable news networks that are usually expensive for distributors to offer, so there’s no sports access with the service.

7-Day Trial philo.com Philo Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers, offering flexible ways to watch without the high price of traditional TV bundles. The service now features two paid plans — Essential and Bundle+ — alongside its existing free streaming offering, giving customers a range of options depending on how much live and premium content they want. … The Essential plan costs $25 per month and includes 70+ live TV channels focused on entertainment and lifestyle programming, such as AMC, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, Nickelodeon, and Food Network. Subscribers also get access to 120+ free streaming channels, more than 80,000 movies and shows on demand, and unlimited DVR with one-year storage. Essential also includes a 7-day free trial for new customers. For viewers who want more premium content, Philo offers the Bundle+ plan for $33 per month (formerly the Philo Core plan). Bundle+ includes everything in Essential, plus ad-supported AMC+ and access to the HBO Max (Basic with Ads) app. Users can also access discovery+ content directly within the Philo app. While Bundle+ adds a full premium streaming bundle for just $8 more per month, it does not include a free trial. The service is available on most major devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers. In addition to its paid plans, Philo also offers a free ad-supported streaming experience, allowing users to explore content before deciding whether to upgrade to a live TV subscription. While it doesn’t include local broadcast stations or sports networks like ESPN, FS1 or NBC Sports Network, Philo remains one of the most affordable live TV streaming options for entertainment-focused viewers. With a simple lineup, generous DVR storage, and a clear path from free streaming to live TV and premium bundles, Philo is an appealing choice for cord-cutters who want to keep costs down while still enjoying a wide range of popular programming. 7-Day Trial $25+ / month philo.com

How does Sling Essentials compare with YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is another streamer that offers an all-in-one channel package and more focused, genre-based plans. Its Sports Genre Plan costs $65 per month and allows viewers to watch ESPN and ESPN2 just as Sling Essentials does.

Like DIRECTV’s MySports Genre Pack, YouTube TV’s Sports Genre Plan has other sports channels like FS1 and TNT, as well as local broadcast channels. The trade-off is price, as the Sports Genre Plan is significantly more expensive than the Sling Essentials package.

Free Trial tv.youtube.com YouTube TV YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $82.99/month. This plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The base plan includes more than 100 live channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, FX, USA Network, and TNT. Local channels are included in most markets, making YouTube TV a full replacement for traditional cable for many viewers. … Sports are a major focus for YouTube TV, with access to national and regional coverage, league networks, and marquee events. The service also serves as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as an add-on, giving fans access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. YouTube TV also offers a smaller sports plan, allowing subscribers access to 30+ sports-oriented channels, including local networks in select markets. YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to record as many shows as they want and keep recordings for up to nine months. The service is available across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, and web browsers. New subscribers can typically start with a free trial, though the trial length may vary by promotion. With its broad channel lineup, strong sports offerings, unlimited DVR, and wide device support, YouTube TV remains one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services for viewers who want a traditional TV experience without a cable contract. Free Trial $82.99+ / month tv.youtube.com New customers can save $15 per month for 5 months.

Why choose Sling Essentials?

Sling Essentials is a great choice for anyone who wants to lock in access to ESPN and ESPN2 at the lowest possible price. From DIRECTV to YouTube TV, no service offers access to these two channels and all the sports shown there at a lower price — even ESPN Unlimited costs $12 per month more.

Watch “Monday Night Football,” primetime NBA games, premier college sporting events, and much more with a Sling Essentials subscription, and save more of your hard-earned money every month by skipping packages that are stuffed with channels you won’t watch anyway.