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Netflix keeps top spot among all major streamers in 2026

Netflix keeps top spot among all major streamers in 2026

New data from Parks Associates confirms that Netflix is still the most-subscribed-to streamer domestically, but HBO Max is on the move.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
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David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Which streaming services can you safely let go of in March? This list will help

With only a few short weeks left in 2026, Parks Associates is starting to look back on the year that was in streaming. Each year, Parks Associates measures the top 10 streaming services based on subscriber totals in the United States to give analysts an accurate picture of where each streamer stands in this key metric. Netflix was once again the top service in the U.S. in 2026, and there was very little movement on the list overall.

Key Details:

  • Nothing new: Netflix remained No. 1 on Parks’ list of top 10 streamers.
  • Same team: Paramount+ was supplanted by HBO Max on the list, but both are now owned by Skydance.
  • Sports swap: ESPN Unlimited replaced ESPN+ on the 2026 Parks list.

For the second year in a row, Netflix took the top spot in Parks’ list of top 10 streamers by subscribers. At last count, Netflix had over 325 million paid subscribers, and the number has almost certainly grown since Jan. 2026, when that figure was revealed. Netflix no longer reports subscriber totals on a quarterly basis, but Parks revealed that the streamer reaches 67% of U.S. internet households, up from 64% in 2025.

Prime Video came in second place, and with 200 million global customers (at last count), it’s not hard to see why. Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock round out the top five; it’s been a banner year for Peacock, which finally became profitable in the second quarter of 2026, despite mostly flat subscriber growth.

HBO Max jumped a spot from 2025 in Parks’ rankings, rising from seventh to sixth in domestic subscribers. It took the sixth spot away from Paramount+, but Skydance executives aren’t sweating it, as the company now owns both streaming services and recently confirmed plans to launch a bundle of them in early 2027.

Click chart to expand.

“The next phase of SVOD competition will be defined by how effectively providers balance subscription pricing, advertising revenue, and customer retention,” Parks Associates executive Michael Goodman said. “Our research shows that 54% of US internet households subscribe to five or more SVOD services, yet household video spending is relatively stable. Consumers are willing to maintain multiple subscriptions, but providers cannot assume that more subscriptions will translate into more spending.”

There was one other notable change in the top 10 list — ESPN+ is out, and ESPN Unlimited is in. The direct-to-consumer service first launched in 2025 and offers all sports found on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and other channels, as well as the content from ESPN+.

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Netflix

Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”

The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.

Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.

Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.

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David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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