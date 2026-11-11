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With only a few short weeks left in 2026, Parks Associates is starting to look back on the year that was in streaming. Each year, Parks Associates measures the top 10 streaming services based on subscriber totals in the United States to give analysts an accurate picture of where each streamer stands in this key metric. Netflix was once again the top service in the U.S. in 2026, and there was very little movement on the list overall.

Key Details: Nothing new: Netflix remained No. 1 on Parks’ list of top 10 streamers.

Netflix remained No. 1 on Parks’ list of top 10 streamers. Same team: Paramount+ was supplanted by HBO Max on the list, but both are now owned by Skydance.

Paramount+ was supplanted by HBO Max on the list, but both are now owned by Skydance. Sports swap: ESPN Unlimited replaced ESPN+ on the 2026 Parks list.

For the second year in a row, Netflix took the top spot in Parks’ list of top 10 streamers by subscribers. At last count, Netflix had over 325 million paid subscribers, and the number has almost certainly grown since Jan. 2026, when that figure was revealed. Netflix no longer reports subscriber totals on a quarterly basis, but Parks revealed that the streamer reaches 67% of U.S. internet households, up from 64% in 2025.

Prime Video came in second place, and with 200 million global customers (at last count), it’s not hard to see why. Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock round out the top five; it’s been a banner year for Peacock, which finally became profitable in the second quarter of 2026, despite mostly flat subscriber growth.

HBO Max jumped a spot from 2025 in Parks’ rankings, rising from seventh to sixth in domestic subscribers. It took the sixth spot away from Paramount+, but Skydance executives aren’t sweating it, as the company now owns both streaming services and recently confirmed plans to launch a bundle of them in early 2027.

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“The next phase of SVOD competition will be defined by how effectively providers balance subscription pricing, advertising revenue, and customer retention,” Parks Associates executive Michael Goodman said. “Our research shows that 54% of US internet households subscribe to five or more SVOD services, yet household video spending is relatively stable. Consumers are willing to maintain multiple subscriptions, but providers cannot assume that more subscriptions will translate into more spending.”

There was one other notable change in the top 10 list — ESPN+ is out, and ESPN Unlimited is in. The direct-to-consumer service first launched in 2025 and offers all sports found on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and other channels, as well as the content from ESPN+.