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Walmart already has a reputation for helping shoppers save money, and those who sign up for its subscription service Walmart+ can really maximize the chain’s value. Walmart+ has great benefits like free delivery on thousands of items and can even bundle it with Sam's Club Plus to unlock everything that big-box store has to offer. Walmart+ also includes streaming benefits when you sign up; customers can choose between Paramount+ or Peacock and watch that streamer at no cost for as long as they have Walmart+. So, how do you sign up for Walmart+, and what are the benefits of having a subscription? Find out below.

How to sign up for Walmart+ to get Paramount+ or Peacock

How much is Walmart+?

How much is Walmart+? How to sign up for Walmart+

How to sign up for Walmart+ What do you get with Paramount+?

What do you get with Paramount+? What do you get with Peacock?

What do you get with Peacock? Can current Walmart+ customers switch streamers?

Can current Walmart+ customers switch streamers? Can you upgrade to ad-free streaming with Walmart+?

Can you upgrade to ad-free streaming with Walmart+? What other benefits come with Walmart+?

How much is Walmart+?

The basic Walmart+ subscription tier costs $13 per month, or viewers can save the equivalent of nearly $5 per month by opting for an annual subscription for $98 per year — that breaks down to just $8.16 per month. Walmart also offers Walmart+ for just $49 per year or $6.47 per month to students and qualifying government assistance recipients.

Customers can also sign up for a bundle of Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus, which allows them to shop at physical Sam’s Club stores and get delivery from those stores directly to their door, in addition to all the perks from a Walmart+ subscription.

How to sign up for Walmart+

It’s easy to sign up for Walmart+; just follow the instructions below:

Click here to sign up for Walmart+.

Choose your plan.

Create an account with a phone number or email and a password.

Enter account details.

Choose your streaming benefits.

Enter payment details and finish subscribing.

What do you get with Paramount+?

If you choose Paramount+ Essential with your Walmart+ subscription, you’ll get a huge selection of great content, including:

Original TV shows and movies.

Next-day streams of primetime shows from CBS.

The BET library.

Shows from Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more.

Live NFL and UEFA Champions League games.

Movies from Paramount Pictures.

Paramount+ Essential includes ads during playback, but viewers do get access to a huge selection of general entertainment, including titles from the Star Trek universe, shows from Taylor Sheridan like “Tulsa King,” and a big back catalog of movies.

What do you get with Peacock?

Customers can also choose the Peacock Premium tier with their Walmart+ subscription, which has access to the streamer’s full library and a major selection of live sports.

Peacock Premium offers:

Streams of new and library shows from NBC and Bravo.

Live sports including “Sunday Night Football,” NBA games, and a lot more.

Movies from Universal and DreamWorks.

Like Paramount+ Essential, Peacock Premium includes ads during playback of on-demand content and live sports. Viewers will find favorites like “The Office,” new titles from NBC and Bravo, and a jaw-dropping amount of live sports with a Peacock subscription.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets. … Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.” Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans. Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus. The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $8.99+ / month peacocktv.com

Can current Walmart+ customers switch streamers?

Yes, Walmart+ will allow viewers to switch between Paramount+ and Peacock once every 90 days at no additional cost. Try both streamers for a few months each, then decide which you want to keep permanently.

You can switch between Paramount+ and Peacock through Walmart+ using the following steps:

Sign in to your Walmart+ account.

Seek the Account button in the top-right corner of the screen.

Choose Walmart+ Membership.

Scroll to the streaming section to change your account.

Can you upgrade to ad-free streaming with Walmart+?

Yes, but you will have to pay an additional monthly fee to do so. Paramount+ customers can upgrade to ad-free Paramount+ Premium within the Paramount+ app for an additional $5 per month. Peacock customers will have to pay $7 per month more for Peacock Premium Plus, the ad-free tier of that service.

What other benefits come with Walmart+?

A Walmart+ subscription includes a great range of benefits apart from a free streaming service, including: