The Streamable’s experts rank the top shows currently available to stream today.

With a background in film and branded content, he covers sports and entertainment with sharp insight and creativity. A longtime Oilers fan, he’s still holding out hope for a Stanley Cup run.

Just about everything in the television and entertainment industries has changed in the past five to 10 years. Not too long ago, the month of September was focused almost exclusively on the return of football and the launch of a new, robust slate of TV shows. However, as cord-cutting rapidly decreased the number of Americans watching television in traditional ways, the release calendar has shifted. So while there are still a number of new and returning shows premiering on broadcast channels during the back half of the month, it is nowhere near the numbers of decades past.

Many of the best titles on TV have migrated from networks and cable channels to streaming in recent years, but with the non-standard release schedules, it can be tough to keep up with what is airing where and when, and which shows are actually worth watching.

So, as your guide to all things streaming, the experts here at The Streamable are providing you with an easy-to-navigate list of the top 11 shows currently on streaming and how you can watch them.

Take a look at the list below — and how we determine the shows represented — and figure out what you are going to be watching tonight!

All about The Streamable’s top-11 shows on streaming list:

What are the top 11 shows on streaming right now?

What are the top 11 shows on streaming right now? How do you determine what is considered a streaming show?

How do you determine what is considered a streaming show? How long does a show remain eligible for this list?

How long does a show remain eligible for this list? How do you determine which shows are the best?

How do you determine which shows are the best? Top 11 lists from previous weeks

For those who are new to this list, the basic rules are that, in order to be eligible, a show must be a streaming exclusive or premiere episodes on streaming before or on the same day as they air on linear channels. Shows that air episodes weekly are eligible for inclusion until one week after their season finale. For series that drop all episodes at once, they are eligible for one full week per episode.

For full rules and methodology, click here. The top 11 titles are listed in order of how long they are eligible for inclusion, from shortest to longest.

What are the top 11 shows on streaming right now?

updated November 6, 2026

I love a great mystery and this one kind of came out of nowhere. I didn’t know anything about “Phony” on Hulu until it dropped. It follows a teenager named Sonny, played by Sam Nivola (who you may recognize from Season 3 of “The White Lotus”). He wakes up after a car accident to find that his mom (Connie Britton) isn’t his mom anymore. It’s an impostor who looks just like her. At least, that’s what he’s convinced of. Is she really someone else? Did he suffer a brain injury from the accident? Or did his mother change her personality? This show is very much a genre hybrid — part teenage coming-of-age comedy, part psychological thriller, and part horror. But it’s all very captivating.

Top streaming TV shows for the week of November 6, 2026

‘American Hostage’ Season 1 | MGM+ | Eligible Until Nov. 8, 2026

‘Small Prophets’ Season 1 | Apple TV | Eligible Until Nov. 11, 2026

Small Prophets February 9, 2026 The magical and mundane unfold in a suburban shed as a lonely man stumbles on the supernatural.

‘VisionQuest’ Season 1 | Disney+ | Eligible Until Nov. 17, 2026

VisionQuest October 13, 2026 With a bounty on his head, Vision must confront his nature and resist Ultron’s influence to survive.

‘Below’ Season 1 | Netflix | Eligible Until Nov. 19, 2026

Below October 8, 2026 When a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a small Newfoundland town, a hard-bitten fisherman and his family fight to protect their close-knit community.

‘Carrie’ Season 1 | Prime Video | Eligible Until Dec. 2, 2026

Carrie October 7, 2026 After her father’s sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.

‘Phony’ Season 1 | Hulu | Eligible Until Dec. 8, 2026

Phony October 20, 2026 After waking up from a freak car accident, Sonny discovers that his mother has been replaced by an impostor.

‘Crystal Lake’ Season 1 | Peacock | Eligible Until Dec. 10, 2026

Crystal Lake October 15, 2026 Single mother Pam Voorhees has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam’s door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?

‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 | Netflix | Eligible Until Dec. 10, 2026

The Diplomat April 20, 2023 Amid an international crisis, a US diplomat contends with her high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her strained marriage to a political star.

‘The Terminal List’ Season 2 | Prime Video | Eligible Until Dec. 16, 2026

The Terminal List June 30, 2022 Navy SEAL Commander James Reece turns to vengeance as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon. Free from the military’s command structure, Reece applies the lessons he’s learned from nearly two decades of warfare to hunt down the people responsible.

‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 | Netflix | Eligible Until Dec. 31, 2026

Nobody Wants This September 26, 2024 An agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi fall in love, but can their relationship survive their wildly different lives and meddling families?

‘Nocturne’ Season 1 | Apple TV | Eligible Until Jan. 1, 2027

Nocturne October 29, 2026 When a victim of notorious serial killer Jurek Walter unexpectedly turns up alive, detective Jonah Lynn races against time to find the one person still missing, while his protégé Saga Bauer goes undercover to get answers from the killer himself.

How do you determine what is considered a streaming show?

The lines between streaming and cable are blurring more than ever as media companies begin to line up premiere days and times for all of their outlets and even drop episodes on streaming before they are available on traditional linear channels. So, for our purposes, we will count any show that is available on a streaming service on the same day and time as it is on its broadcast or cable channel.

If an episode premieres on HBO on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET and it is also available on HBO Max at the same time, then it counts as a streaming show. However, if it first airs on Bravo on Tuesday but isn’t available on Peacock until Wednesday morning, then, unfortunately, it does not qualify for our list.

How long does a show remain eligible for this list?

With streaming services deploying different release strategies for different titles, we realize that there needs to be some sort of guidelines to make sure that every series has a fair shake. So, for shows that release episodes weekly, obviously, they will be available through the week following their season finale.

For series that drop all of their episodes at once — either for a full season or in parts — they will get as many weeks as they make episodes available. So, if Netflix releases eight episodes of a new season, it will get eight weeks of eligibility for The Streamable’s Top-10 List.

How do you determine which shows are the best?

Obviously, there is no definitive, objective measure of artistic quality. So, we will use a sampling of available review metrics from Reelgood, Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, and others, as well as our own finely-tuned opinions.

Top 11 lists from previous weeks