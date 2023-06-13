What Are the 10 Best Shows on Streaming Right Now? ‘Clone High,’ ‘Silo,’ ‘The Lake,’ More

When you get home from a long, hard day at work, the last thing you want to do is spend 20 minutes trying to figure out what you want to watch on TV. With streaming services dropping new shows at an alarming rate, it’s impossible to keep up with what’s available, let alone which shows are worth checking out. So, as your guide to all things streaming, we here at The Streamable are providing you with an easy-to-navigate list of the top 10 shows currently on streaming and how you can watch them.

Take a look at the list below — and how we determine the shows represented — and figure out what you are going to be watching tonight!

How Do You Determine What Is Considered a Streaming Show?

The lines between streaming and cable are blurring more than ever, as media companies begin to line up premiere days and times for all of their outlets, and even drop episodes on streaming before they are available on traditional linear channels. So, for our purposes, we will count any show that is available on a streaming service on the same day and time as it is on its broadcast or cable channel.

If an episode premieres on HBO on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET and it is also available on Max on the same time, then it counts as a streaming show. However, if it first airs on Bravo on Tuesday, but isn’t available on Peacock until Wednesday morning, then, unfortunately, it does not qualify for our list.

How Long Does a Show Remain Eligible for This List?

With streaming services deploying different release strategies for different titles, we realize that there needs to be some sort of guidelines to make sure that every series has a fair shake. So, for shows that release episodes weekly, obviously, they will be available through the week following its season finale.

For series that drop all of their episodes at once — either for a full season or in parts — they will get as many weeks as they make episodes available. So, if Netflix releases eight episodes of a new season, it will get eight weeks of eligibility for The Streamable’s Top-10 List.

How Do You Determine What the Best Shows Are?

Obviously, there is no definitive, objective measure of defining artistic quality. So, we will use a sampling of available review metrics from Reelgood, Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, and others as well as our own finely-tuned opinions.

What Are the Top 10 Shows on Streaming Right Now?

updated June 13, 2023

This week, we have a wide variety of genres represented in our top-10 list. From the second season of an iconic animated series that is finally coming to Max 20 years after the first season aired to a terrifying story of mysterious forces keeping residents of a small town from leaving its borders. There is also a hard sci-fi series from Apple TV+, a fantasy series based on a beloved graphic novel on Disney+, and a beachfront renovation show available on both Max and discovery+.

My personal favorite show on the list this week is “The Lake” from Prime Video. This Canadian comedy series stars Jordan Gavaris and Julia Stiles as Justin and Maisy-May, adult, rival step-siblings who go to battle over their family’s lakehouse in Season 1 before reaching a grudging respect helped by Jordan’s biological daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun) who was given up for adoption at birth.

The show is equal parts sweet and subversive, providing the type of elevated humor that has become the calling card of many streaming comedies. The other over-the-top residents of the lake add to the already zany hijinks of the show, while also giving Gavaris and Stiles excellent foils to play off of. If you are a fan of Max Original “Somebody Somewhere,” “The Lake” might just be the streaming show you are looking for.

‘Clone High’ Season 2-ish | Max | Eligible Until June 15, 2023

Clone High May 23, 2023 Twenty years after they were frozen, Abe, Cleo, JFK, and Joan suddenly find themselves thrust into the modern world, where they must navigate a fresh batch of historical clones, dramatic love triangles, and a formidable new foe.

‘FROM’ Season 2 | MGM+ | Eligible Until July 2, 2023

From February 20, 2022 Unravel the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

‘Silo’ Season 1 | Apple TV+ | Eligible Until July 7, 2023

Silo May 4, 2023 In a ruined and toxic future, a community exists in a giant underground silo that plunges hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 3 Max and discovery+ | Eligible Until July 16, 2023

‘American Born Chinese’ Season 1 | Disney+ | Eligible Until July 19, 2023

American Born Chinese May 24, 2023 Average teenager Jin Wang juggles his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

‘Platonic’ Season 1 | Apple TV+ | Eligible Until July 19, 2023

Platonic May 23, 2023 A platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes more consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.

‘Run the World’ Season 2 | STARZ | Eligible Until July 21, 2023

‘The Lake’ Season 2 | Prime Video | Eligible Until July 28, 2023

The Lake June 16, 2022 After returning from abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, Justin plans to connect with his teenage daughter he gave up for adoption. His plans to make new memories with his daughter at the family cottage go awry when he discovers his parents left it to his picture-perfect step-sister, Maisy-May.

‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Season 1 | Hulu | Eligible Until Aug. 9, 2023

Drag Me to Dinner May 31, 2023 If you seek for outrageous and unforgettable party, call someone who can make something fabulous and highly entertaining out of next to nothing…a Drag Queen.

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 | Netflix | Eligible Until Aug. 17, 2023