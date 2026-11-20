Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Sylvester Stallone took the idea of an underdog boxer and created one of the most beloved characters in movie history. As writer and star, Stallone fought to tell the story of Rocky Balboa, and he won, achieving heights that seemed unimaginable at the start of his journey. Fans will be able to watch Stallone as he doggedly pursues what he knows will be the role of his life in “I Play Rocky,” a new biopic about Stallone that will be released on Friday, Nov. 20. That’s still a few months off, but we can already give you our best guess on when the film will be available to stream!

Key Details: Step into the ring: “I Play Rocky” will be released in theaters on Nov. 20.

“I Play Rocky” will be released in theaters on Nov. 20. Two possibilities: The movie will either stream on MGM+ or Prime Video first.

The movie will either stream on MGM+ or Prime Video first. Wait for next year: “I Play Rocky” will not stream at home on these apps until 2027.

“I Play Rocky” tells the true story of an unknown actor who will stop at nothing to fulfill his dream. Sylvester Stallone knew in his heart he was meant to play Rocky. Despite being told “no” at seemingly every turn, Stallone persists in betting on himself, no matter the odds. Anthony Ippolito plays Sylvester Stallone in the film, and he will be joined by Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, Stephan James, Kiki Seto, Robert Morgan, Saul Stein, Trevor St. John, Erik Palladino, and Rob Demery.

So far, the movie appears to be a hit with both critics and audiences. The biopic currently sits at an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% Popcornmeter rating. Over on the more judicious Metacritic, the film has a very nice rating of 69, indicating generally favorable reviews.

Watch the trailer for ‘I Play Rocky’

When will ‘I Play Rocky’ stream at home?

It’s not yet 100% certain where “I Play Rocky” will be available to stream once it’s no longer a theatrical exclusive. The movie is being distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, which means it could end up on the MGM+ or Prime Video first once it moves to on-demand streaming. However, Amazon has shown a willingness to put its biggest titles on MGM+ before Prime Video.

The length of the theatrical window for “I Play Rocky” is also unknown at this point. The last major release from Amazon MGM Studios was the Ryan Gosling vehicle “Project Hail Mary,” which became available to stream roughly 90 days after coming out in theaters. That film became a critical and box-office hit, and given the reviews, “I Play Rocky” could be on a similar trajectory; especially since it will likely be aided by the holidays.

I’ll predict that “I Play Rocky” follows the “Project Hail Mary” playbook more or less to a T. Like that film, I think “I Play Rocky” will stay in theaters for 90 days, stream on MGM+ for two weeks or so, then come out on Prime Video. If that proves accurate, the film will begin streaming on MGM+ on Friday, Feb. 19, and then come to Prime Video around March 5.