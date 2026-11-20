When will ‘I Play Rocky’ stream at home?
When will ‘I Play Rocky’ stream at home?
The Sylvester Stallone biopic is headed to theaters in November, and we’ll explain when we think it’ll stream at home here!
Sylvester Stallone took the idea of an underdog boxer and created one of the most beloved characters in movie history. As writer and star, Stallone fought to tell the story of Rocky Balboa, and he won, achieving heights that seemed unimaginable at the start of his journey. Fans will be able to watch Stallone as he doggedly pursues what he knows will be the role of his life in “I Play Rocky,” a new biopic about Stallone that will be released on Friday, Nov. 20. That’s still a few months off, but we can already give you our best guess on when the film will be available to stream!
Key Details:
- Step into the ring: “I Play Rocky” will be released in theaters on Nov. 20.
- Two possibilities: The movie will either stream on MGM+ or Prime Video first.
- Wait for next year: “I Play Rocky” will not stream at home on these apps until 2027.
“I Play Rocky” tells the true story of an unknown actor who will stop at nothing to fulfill his dream. Sylvester Stallone knew in his heart he was meant to play Rocky. Despite being told “no” at seemingly every turn, Stallone persists in betting on himself, no matter the odds. Anthony Ippolito plays Sylvester Stallone in the film, and he will be joined by Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, Stephan James, Kiki Seto, Robert Morgan, Saul Stein, Trevor St. John, Erik Palladino, and Rob Demery.
So far, the movie appears to be a hit with both critics and audiences. The biopic currently sits at an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% Popcornmeter rating. Over on the more judicious Metacritic, the film has a very nice rating of 69, indicating generally favorable reviews.
Watch the trailer for ‘I Play Rocky’
When will ‘I Play Rocky’ stream at home?
It’s not yet 100% certain where “I Play Rocky” will be available to stream once it’s no longer a theatrical exclusive. The movie is being distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, which means it could end up on the MGM+ or Prime Video first once it moves to on-demand streaming. However, Amazon has shown a willingness to put its biggest titles on MGM+ before Prime Video.
The length of the theatrical window for “I Play Rocky” is also unknown at this point. The last major release from Amazon MGM Studios was the Ryan Gosling vehicle “Project Hail Mary,” which became available to stream roughly 90 days after coming out in theaters. That film became a critical and box-office hit, and given the reviews, “I Play Rocky” could be on a similar trajectory; especially since it will likely be aided by the holidays.
I’ll predict that “I Play Rocky” follows the “Project Hail Mary” playbook more or less to a T. Like that film, I think “I Play Rocky” will stay in theaters for 90 days, stream on MGM+ for two weeks or so, then come out on Prime Video. If that proves accurate, the film will begin streaming on MGM+ on Friday, Feb. 19, and then come to Prime Video around March 5.
-
Prime Video
Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Max, Showtime, STARZ, and dozens more with Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month ($139 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month. A standalone, ad-supported version costs $8.99 per month, while the upgraded Prime Video Ultra tier, costing an extra $4.99 per month or $45.99 per year, adds Dolby Atmos support, ups video quality to 4K UHD, removes ads, and allows for 100 downloads and 5 simultaneous streams. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial.
Prime Video currently offers over 25,000 movies and TV episodes, many of which are original productions. Live sports coverage includes NFL Thursday Night Football as well as select NBA, WNBA, and NWSL events.
-
MGM+ App
MGM+ is a premium subscription streaming service from Amazon MGM Studios that features a curated library of theatrical films, original series, and classic entertainment. It focuses on high-quality, cinematic programming with an emphasis on Hollywood movies, prestige dramas, and action-oriented storytelling.
The service includes MGM+ Originals such as “From,” “Godfather of Harlem,” and “Billy the Kid,” along with a rotating selection of recent films and an extensive catalog of legacy titles from the MGM film library. Its lineup is designed for viewers who prefer a more curated, movie-first streaming experience rather than a broad, everything-at-once catalog.
MGM+ operates as a standalone subscription service and is available through its own app as well as via add-on channels on platforms like Prime Video, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and other major streaming devices. Subscribers can stream on-demand, with many titles available in HD and select content in 4K.
With its focus on cinematic storytelling, exclusive originals, and a streamlined catalog, MGM+ appeals to viewers looking for a premium, film-forward alternative to larger general-purpose streaming platforms.