Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Apple devotees wait all year for Black Friday, when top retailers around the United States offer some of the biggest discounts on new Apple gadgets. Now that the Black Friday shopping season has arrived, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are all offering deals on popular Apple devices.

Shop the best discounts on the new Apple TV 4K, iPads and iPhones, Apple Watches, and other tech from Apple for Black Friday 2026 below! See how much you can save, and get a great new gift for a loved one, or just something for yourself!

Check out the best Black Friday deals on Apple devices in 2026

Best Apple TV 4K deal

Best Apple TV 4K deal Best AirPods deals

Best AirPods deals Best MacBook deals

Best MacBook deals Best iPad deals

Best iPad deals Best Apple Watch deals

Best Apple Watch deals Best iPhone deals

Amazon Black Friday Deals Save on electronics, home, kitchen, clothing, and much more

Best Apple TV 4K deal

The Apple TV 4K (Gen 4) is currently retailing for $299. The device is brand-new, and it is looking like Apple may not opt to discount it for the 2026 holiday season, given the close proximity to its release. Nonetheless, the Apple TV 4K is arguably the best streaming service on the market, and worth the hefty price tag for many Apple fans.

Best AirPods deals

Best MacBook deals

Best Apple Watch deals

Best iPhone deals

T-Mobile has some of our favorite iPhone deals of the holiday season in 2026. Click here to shop deals on the iPhone 18 Pro, and click here for deals on the new iPhone Duo.