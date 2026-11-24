The best Black Friday 2026 Apple deals
The best Black Friday 2026 Apple deals
Check out the best discounts on new Apple products, including iPads, AirPods, the Apple TV 4K, and more.
Apple devotees wait all year for Black Friday, when top retailers around the United States offer some of the biggest discounts on new Apple gadgets. Now that the Black Friday shopping season has arrived, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are all offering deals on popular Apple devices.
Shop the best discounts on the new Apple TV 4K, iPads and iPhones, Apple Watches, and other tech from Apple for Black Friday 2026 below! See how much you can save, and get a great new gift for a loved one, or just something for yourself!
Check out the best Black Friday deals on Apple devices in 2026
Amazon Black Friday Deals
Save on electronics, home, kitchen, clothing, and much more
Best Apple TV 4K deal
The Apple TV 4K (Gen 4) is currently retailing for $299. The device is brand-new, and it is looking like Apple may not opt to discount it for the 2026 holiday season, given the close proximity to its release. Nonetheless, the Apple TV 4K is arguably the best streaming service on the market, and worth the hefty price tag for many Apple fans.
Best AirPods deals
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 | $149, normally $249 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods 4 | $89, normally $130 at Walmart
- AirPods Max | $419, normally $549 at Best Buy
Best MacBook deals
- MacBook Neo 13-inch screen | $650, normally $700 at Amazon
- MacBook Air 13-inch screen | $1,349, normally $1600 at Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 16.2-inch screen | $2,749, normally $3,000 at Amazon
Best iPad deals
- iPad 11-inch A16, 128GB | $379, normally $449
- iPad Mini A17 Pro, 128GB | $500, normally $600 at Target
- iPad Air 256GB | $749, normally $849
Best Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch SE 3 | $180, normally $250 at Target
- Apple Watch Series 12 | $299, normally $399 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 | $549, normally $799 at Best Buy
Best iPhone deals
T-Mobile has some of our favorite iPhone deals of the holiday season in 2026. Click here to shop deals on the iPhone 18 Pro, and click here for deals on the new iPhone Duo.
Amazon Black Friday Deals
Save on electronics, home, kitchen, clothing, and much more
Amazon’s Black Friday deals offer savings on products across every category, including electronics, home, kitchen, tools, toys, clothing, and more.