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Anime has evolved into a genre that transcends age, gender, and cultural demographic lines. Viewers around the world are completely enchanted with anime; millions of fans around the world tune in to watch the newest releases from Japan, and streaming has done a lot to connect audiences to the titles they move the most.

There’s a ton of anime out there, and it’s sprinkled across several major American streaming services in the United States. So, which of these services should anime fans be seeking out first when they want to watch new titles and old favorites? See our list of the best anime streaming services below.

What’s the best streaming service for anime fans?

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Netflix

Netflix Hulu

Hulu Prime Video

Prime Video HIDIVE

HIDIVE HBO Max

HBO Max RetroCrush

Cost : Plans start at $10 per month

: Plans start at $10 per month Best for : Hardcore anime fans who want the latest simulcasts

: Hardcore anime fans who want the latest simulcasts Pros: Massive library, simulcasts, community features

Massive library, simulcasts, community features Cons: Ads on lower-tier plan, some series region-locked

Crunchyroll is the ultimate destination for anime lovers, offering one of the largest libraries of series and movies from Japan. Fans can catch simulcasts shortly after episodes air in Japan, keeping you at the forefront of trending series. Classics like “Naruto” and “One Piece” sit alongside new hits, all available in subbed and dubbed formats.

What makes Crunchyroll stand out is its deep dedication to anime culture. Beyond streaming thousands of episodes, the platform offers news, reviews, and manga, keeping fans up to date on the latest news and releases. Crunchyroll’s community forums and discussion boards allow viewers to connect, debate plot twists, share fan art, and celebrate their favorite series together. For die-hard anime fans, Crunchyroll isn’t just a streaming service; it’s a hub where passion, fandom, and culture come alive.





Cost : Plans start at $9 per month

: Plans start at $9 per month Best for : Viewers looking for high-quality original anime

: Viewers looking for high-quality original anime Pros : High-quality originals, multiple genres, simultaneous streaming options

: High-quality originals, multiple genres, simultaneous streaming options Cons: Smaller anime library, less niche content

Netflix has become a powerhouse for anime originals, producing acclaimed series like “Beastars” and “Devilman Crybaby.” While its catalog isn’t as extensive as Crunchyroll’s, Netflix focuses on quality, offering cinematic animation and storytelling. The platform has invested heavily in original anime series and films, often partnering with renowned studios to produce exclusive content like “Castlevania” and “Yasuke.” These originals blend innovative visuals with compelling narratives, making them a draw for both longtime anime fans and newcomers.

Netflix shines by blending anime with its larger entertainment ecosystem, and has even begun adapting some of the biggest anime titles into live-action series, including “One Piece.” You can watch a gripping anime series one night and dive into live-action movies, documentaries, or other TV shows the next, all without switching platforms.





Cost : Plans start at $12.49 per month

: Plans start at $12.49 per month Best for : Viewers who want anime alongside mainstream TV and movies

: Viewers who want anime alongside mainstream TV and movies Pros: Mix of anime and general content, flexible plans

Mix of anime and general content, flexible plans Cons: Anime selection smaller than Crunchyroll

Hulu offers a curated selection of anime titles alongside its massive TV and movie catalog. Iconic series like “Attack on Titan” and “My Hero Academia” are available, making it a solid choice for viewers who want variety beyond anime.

Hulu’s appeal comes from convenience. It’s easy to switch between anime and other entertainment, giving casual fans and binge-watchers plenty to enjoy without subscribing to multiple services.





Cost: Plans start at $0 per month

Plans start at $0 per month Best for : Existing Prime subscribers looking for exclusive anime

: Existing Prime subscribers looking for exclusive anime Pros: Free with Prime, exclusive titles

Free with Prime, exclusive titles Cons:Limited anime library, not a dedicated anime platform

Prime Video offers a curated mix of popular and exclusive anime series, such as “Vinland Saga” and “Dororo,” alongside select movies and specials. While the anime catalog isn’t as extensive as Crunchyroll’s or Netflix’s, the titles it does feature are often of high quality, featuring stunning animation and engaging storytelling.

Prime Video also occasionally secures exclusive streaming rights for select series, providing fans with access to shows that are not available elsewhere. Plus, customers who want even more anime on Prime Video can add Crunchyroll or HIDIVE to their subscription and watch all of that content directly from the Prime Video app.





Cost: $8 per month

$8 per month Best for: Fans of classic or niche anime

Fans of classic or niche anime Pros: Niche titles, classic series, good subtitle options

Niche titles, classic series, good subtitle options Cons: Smaller library, interface less polished

HIDIVE specializes in lesser-known and older anime titles, perfect for fans looking to explore series outside the mainstream. From cult favorites to hidden gems, it caters to viewers who want something different from what other streaming services offer.

The service features customizable subtitles and fast simulcasts for ongoing series, making it ideal for those who want a more personalized anime experience.





Cost: Plans start at $11 per month

Plans start at $11 per month Best for: Fans of Studio Ghibli and select anime films

Fans of Studio Ghibli and select anime films Pros: Studio Ghibli library, cinematic quality

Studio Ghibli library, cinematic quality Cons: Limited series, not ideal for binge-watching ongoing shows

HBO Max offers access to Studio Ghibli’s celebrated films, including “Spirited Away” and “Princess Mononoke.” While its series library is limited, the collection of high-quality films makes it a must-have for anime film enthusiasts.

HBO Max stands out for its curated selection. You get a premium anime experience with stunning animation, rich storytelling, and films that appeal to both adults and younger viewers.





Cost: $5 per month

$5 per month Best for: Fans of classic anime and nostalgic series

Fans of classic anime and nostalgic series Pros: Extensive classic anime catalog, free ad-supported option, nostalgic appeal

Extensive classic anime catalog, free ad-supported option, nostalgic appeal Cons: Limited new releases, smaller library compared to major streaming services

RetroCrush is a treasure trove for anime lovers who want to revisit the golden age of Japanese animation. The platform specializes in classic and retro titles from the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, offering a diverse range of beloved mecha adventures, magical girl series, and quirky cult favorites that defined a generation. Unlike other services focused on new releases, RetroCrush dives deep into anime history, preserving the artistry, storytelling, and charm of the past for both nostalgic viewers and curious newcomers.

The interface is simple and easy to navigate, making it effortless to explore a diverse collection of vintage anime. At only $5 per month, RetroCrush makes it easy to binge timeless series without breaking the bank. For fans who appreciate anime’s rich history and want a curated glimpse into its roots, RetroCrush is the ultimate destination.





In conclusion

The world of anime is bigger than any single platform, and the best service is the one that fuels your curiosity and keeps you coming back for more. Whether you’re chasing epic battles, heartfelt stories, or the next hidden gem, streaming has made it easier than ever to explore every corner of this vibrant medium. Dive in, discover new favorites, and let each series, movie, or short take you on a journey you won’t forget. With the right service in hand, your anime adventure is only just beginning.