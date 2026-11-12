The top streamers for anime adventures and marathon binges
The top streamers for anime adventures and marathon binges
From shonen to shojo, find the ultimate spots to stream every anime twist and battle
Anime has evolved into a genre that transcends age, gender, and cultural demographic lines. Viewers around the world are completely enchanted with anime; millions of fans around the world tune in to watch the newest releases from Japan, and streaming has done a lot to connect audiences to the titles they move the most.
There’s a ton of anime out there, and it’s sprinkled across several major American streaming services in the United States. So, which of these services should anime fans be seeking out first when they want to watch new titles and old favorites? See our list of the best anime streaming services below.
What’s the best streaming service for anime fans?
Crunchyroll
- Cost: Plans start at $10 per month
- Best for: Hardcore anime fans who want the latest simulcasts
- Pros: Massive library, simulcasts, community features
- Cons: Ads on lower-tier plan, some series region-locked
Crunchyroll is the ultimate destination for anime lovers, offering one of the largest libraries of series and movies from Japan. Fans can catch simulcasts shortly after episodes air in Japan, keeping you at the forefront of trending series. Classics like “Naruto” and “One Piece” sit alongside new hits, all available in subbed and dubbed formats.
What makes Crunchyroll stand out is its deep dedication to anime culture. Beyond streaming thousands of episodes, the platform offers news, reviews, and manga, keeping fans up to date on the latest news and releases. Crunchyroll’s community forums and discussion boards allow viewers to connect, debate plot twists, share fan art, and celebrate their favorite series together. For die-hard anime fans, Crunchyroll isn’t just a streaming service; it’s a hub where passion, fandom, and culture come alive.
Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll is a subscription video streaming service catering to fans of anime with over 30,000 episodes. Viewers can see new episodes of shows one hour after they air in Japan, and read hundreds of chapters across dozens of manga titles. Some of their more popular titles are Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, and Fire Force.
Crunchyroll offers three plans. The “Fan” ($9.99) plan allows streaming on 1 device, but no offline viewing. Their “Mega Fan” ($13.99) plan allows viewing on 4 devices along with offline viewing. And the “Ultimate Fan” ($17.99) plan offers viewing on 6 devices, offline viewing, and an annual swag bag, among other perks.
For maximum flexibility, The Streamable recommends adding Crunchyroll as a Prime Video channel.
Netflix
- Cost: Plans start at $9 per month
- Best for: Viewers looking for high-quality original anime
- Pros: High-quality originals, multiple genres, simultaneous streaming options
- Cons: Smaller anime library, less niche content
Netflix has become a powerhouse for anime originals, producing acclaimed series like “Beastars” and “Devilman Crybaby.” While its catalog isn’t as extensive as Crunchyroll’s, Netflix focuses on quality, offering cinematic animation and storytelling. The platform has invested heavily in original anime series and films, often partnering with renowned studios to produce exclusive content like “Castlevania” and “Yasuke.” These originals blend innovative visuals with compelling narratives, making them a draw for both longtime anime fans and newcomers.
Netflix shines by blending anime with its larger entertainment ecosystem, and has even begun adapting some of the biggest anime titles into live-action series, including “One Piece.” You can watch a gripping anime series one night and dive into live-action movies, documentaries, or other TV shows the next, all without switching platforms.
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.
Hulu
- Cost: Plans start at $12.49 per month
- Best for: Viewers who want anime alongside mainstream TV and movies
- Pros: Mix of anime and general content, flexible plans
- Cons: Anime selection smaller than Crunchyroll
Hulu offers a curated selection of anime titles alongside its massive TV and movie catalog. Iconic series like “Attack on Titan” and “My Hero Academia” are available, making it a solid choice for viewers who want variety beyond anime.
Hulu’s appeal comes from convenience. It’s easy to switch between anime and other entertainment, giving casual fans and binge-watchers plenty to enjoy without subscribing to multiple services.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows, and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a base plan for $11.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their ad-free plan for $18.99 a month. For $89.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals, and regional sports networks.
Prime Video
- Cost: Plans start at $0 per month
- Best for: Existing Prime subscribers looking for exclusive anime
- Pros: Free with Prime, exclusive titles
- Cons:Limited anime library, not a dedicated anime platform
Prime Video offers a curated mix of popular and exclusive anime series, such as “Vinland Saga” and “Dororo,” alongside select movies and specials. While the anime catalog isn’t as extensive as Crunchyroll’s or Netflix’s, the titles it does feature are often of high quality, featuring stunning animation and engaging storytelling.
Prime Video also occasionally secures exclusive streaming rights for select series, providing fans with access to shows that are not available elsewhere. Plus, customers who want even more anime on Prime Video can add Crunchyroll or HIDIVE to their subscription and watch all of that content directly from the Prime Video app.
Prime Video
Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Max, Showtime, STARZ, and dozens more with Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month ($139 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month. A standalone, ad-supported version costs $8.99 per month, while the upgraded Prime Video Ultra tier, costing an extra $4.99 per month or $45.99 per year, adds Dolby Atmos support, ups video quality to 4K UHD, removes ads, and allows for 100 downloads and 5 simultaneous streams. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial.
Prime Video currently offers over 25,000 movies and TV episodes, many of which are original productions. Live sports coverage includes NFL Thursday Night Football as well as select NBA, WNBA, and NWSL events.
HIDIVE
- Cost: $8 per month
- Best for: Fans of classic or niche anime
- Pros: Niche titles, classic series, good subtitle options
- Cons: Smaller library, interface less polished
HIDIVE specializes in lesser-known and older anime titles, perfect for fans looking to explore series outside the mainstream. From cult favorites to hidden gems, it caters to viewers who want something different from what other streaming services offer.
The service features customizable subtitles and fast simulcasts for ongoing series, making it ideal for those who want a more personalized anime experience.
HIDIVE
HIDIVE is an independent video streaming service for anime fans. The catalog contains 500+ niche content ranging from movies, OVAs, simulcasts, dubs, exclusives, live-action titles subbed shows, and simulcast versions broadcasted directly from Japan. There are tons of anime titles such as ‘Haikyu,’ ‘Kaiji,’ ‘Made in Abyss,’ and ‘The Promised Neverland.’
There is a lot to explore with HIDIVE’s service and its many features. You can even create a private chat room for your friends to watch and chat to each other (similar to Netflix Party).
HBO Max
- Cost: Plans start at $11 per month
- Best for: Fans of Studio Ghibli and select anime films
- Pros: Studio Ghibli library, cinematic quality
- Cons: Limited series, not ideal for binge-watching ongoing shows
HBO Max offers access to Studio Ghibli’s celebrated films, including “Spirited Away” and “Princess Mononoke.” While its series library is limited, the collection of high-quality films makes it a must-have for anime film enthusiasts.
HBO Max stands out for its curated selection. You get a premium anime experience with stunning animation, rich storytelling, and films that appeal to both adults and younger viewers.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library and exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. Within HBO Max, B/R Sports allows users to watch live NBA, MLB, NHL, March Madness, and NASCAR events.
HBO Max has three tiers: an ad-supported plan for $10.99, an ad-free plan for $18.49, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $22.99.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.
RetroCrush
- Cost: $5 per month
- Best for: Fans of classic anime and nostalgic series
- Pros: Extensive classic anime catalog, free ad-supported option, nostalgic appeal
- Cons: Limited new releases, smaller library compared to major streaming services
RetroCrush is a treasure trove for anime lovers who want to revisit the golden age of Japanese animation. The platform specializes in classic and retro titles from the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, offering a diverse range of beloved mecha adventures, magical girl series, and quirky cult favorites that defined a generation. Unlike other services focused on new releases, RetroCrush dives deep into anime history, preserving the artistry, storytelling, and charm of the past for both nostalgic viewers and curious newcomers.
The interface is simple and easy to navigate, making it effortless to explore a diverse collection of vintage anime. At only $5 per month, RetroCrush makes it easy to binge timeless series without breaking the bank. For fans who appreciate anime’s rich history and want a curated glimpse into its roots, RetroCrush is the ultimate destination.
RetroCrush
A streaming service dedicated to the “Golden Age of anime,” RetroCrush has hundreds of classic shows from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, plus around 40 features. With a mix of subtitled and dubbed content, there are different genres from Comedy to Historical, Horror, and Mecha.
Viewers can also find RetroCrush as a channel on services like Philo, Sling Freestream, and Plex.
In conclusion
The world of anime is bigger than any single platform, and the best service is the one that fuels your curiosity and keeps you coming back for more. Whether you’re chasing epic battles, heartfelt stories, or the next hidden gem, streaming has made it easier than ever to explore every corner of this vibrant medium. Dive in, discover new favorites, and let each series, movie, or short take you on a journey you won’t forget. With the right service in hand, your anime adventure is only just beginning.