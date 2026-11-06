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While the price of a pay-TV package is still high, viewers have more options to watch popular cable channels than they ever did before. With genre-based channel plans now spreading to more distributors, customers can take advantage of another layer of flexibility offered by live TV streaming services, a major upgrade compared to overstuffed channel plans of old that forced viewers to pay for channels they never watched.

Another advantage offered by live TV streaming services is Cloud DVR, which replaces the old set-top recording box with cloud storage that allows you to stream shows recorded from your live TV streaming service from anywhere. Below, we’ll compare the Cloud DVR offerings of DIRECTV, Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV — get the definitive scoop on which services have the best Cloud DVR.

What you need to know about Cloud DVR from top streamers

What is Cloud DVR?

What is Cloud DVR? Essential details

Essential details Which streamers include unlimited Cloud DVR?

Which streamers include unlimited Cloud DVR? Common Cloud DVR features

Common Cloud DVR features How to record to Cloud DVR on top streamers

How to record to Cloud DVR on top streamers Can you record Cloud DVR in 4K?

Can you record Cloud DVR in 4K? Troubleshooting common Cloud DVR problems

Troubleshooting common Cloud DVR problems Which Cloud DVR service is our favorite?

What is Cloud DVR?

Cloud DVR lets live TV streaming customers record programs included in their channel package to watch on demand at a later time. It’s a highly useful feature that will allow viewers to watch programs they can’t watch live for whatever reason, and store them in the cloud so they can be watched essentially anywhere an internet connection is available.

Think of Cloud DVR as a fully digital VCR if your memory stretches back far enough to remember the days of video cassettes. With Cloud DVR, viewers can record and watch TV at home or on the go, with no need for a set-top box or other physical equipment.

See essential Cloud DVR details from each streamer

There are six major live TV streamers in the United States that allow customers to watch top cable channels via their own internet connection: DIRECTV, [Frndy TV], Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Each has its own drawbacks and advantages, but one thing they all share is at least limited access to Cloud DVR storage.

Check out essential Cloud DVR details from each of these streaming services in the table below:

Streaming service Price range Cloud DVR hours included Ability to follow sports teams? Recording life DIRECTV $21 - $175 per month Unlimited Yes 9 months Frndly TV $7 - $10 per month Unlimited (starting with Classic) No 3 - 9 months Fubo $65 - $99 per month Unlimited Yes 9 months Hulu + Live TV $100 - $110 per month Unlimited Yes 9 months Philo $25 - $33 per month Unlimited No 1 year Sling TV $20 - $61 per month 50 hours Yes (with DVR Plus) 9 months YouTube TV $55 - $83 per month Unlimited Yes 9 months

Which streamers include unlimited Cloud DVR?

Five of the top seven streaming services on the market include unlimited Cloud DVR storage with all plans: DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV. DIRECTV, Fubo, and YouTube TV have all begun selling genre-specific channel packages, but all of these plans include unlimited Cloud DVR storage, despite their lower prices.

Frndly TV includes unlimited Cloud DVR for customers on its Classic and Premium plans, starting at $8 per month and $10 per month, respectively. Its Basic plan does not include Cloud DVR.

Sling TV offers customers 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage with its Essential, Select, Orange, and Blue plans. Customers of any of these plans can upgrade to unlimited Cloud DVR for $5 per month on top of their subscription price.

Common Cloud DVR features

Most Cloud DVR services offer similar features that make it simple to control playback of the recorded program. Common features of Cloud DVR include:

The ability to watch recorded titles on mobile devices

Fast-forwarding through recorded ads (not available with all titles)

The ability to pause and rewind

Save titles for up to nine months for unlimited views

No required equipment Remote storage allows for access almost anywhere

Record from multiple channels simultaneously

Record new episodes of a chosen show automatically

Save games from followed teams automatically

How to record to Cloud DVR on top streamers

DIRECTV

To record a live TV show, movie, or other program on DIRECTV while watching, or from within the guide on Amazon Fire TV or Roku devices:

Open the DIRECTV app. Press OK to show the video player. Use the right arrow to select REC. Press OK and follow on-screen prompts.

For shows airing later:

Open DIRECTV and navigate to the Guide. Pic REC to add the title or series to our DVR recordings. Select All Episodes or New Episodes, if available.

Frndly TV

Open the Frndly TV app on your device. Navigate to the TV show or movie you want to record in the Frndly guide. Select the Record button. Choose your recording options for TV episodes as available.

7-Day Trial frndlytv.com Frndly TV Frndly TV is a budget-friendly live TV streaming service in the United States that focuses on family-friendly and lifestyle programming. Launched in 2019, the service offers a curated lineup of channels that includes Hallmark Channel, UPtv, Lifetime, MeTV, INSP, The Weather Channel, Game Show Network, and dozens more. It’s designed for viewers who want wholesome content without the’ high cost or complexity of larger streaming bundles. … Frndly TV does not carry sports or news-heavy networks, instead prioritizing entertainment, classic television, educational content, and movies suitable for all ages. Viewers can access Frndly TV on most major devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, smart TVs, iOS, and Android devices, and web browsers. The service offers multiple subscription tiers, starting at a low monthly cost, with features like unlimited DVR, multiple screens, and on-demand access depending on the plan. On May 1, 2025, it was announced that Roku was set to acquire Frndly TV, a deal that would close in the second quarter of 2025. With its affordable pricing, simple interface, and focus on positive, family-oriented entertainment, Frndly TV is a popular choice for households looking to stream classic and uplifting content. 7-Day Trial $8.99+ / month frndlytv.com

Fubo

Open the Fubo guide. Navigate to the live or future program you want to record. Open the title’s info page. Select the Record icon.

Hulu + Live TV

Open the Hulu + Live TV live guide. Find the show, movie, or other event you want to record in the guide. Open the title’s Details page. Navigate to the Record icon and select from applicable options.

Free 3-Day Trial hulu.com Hulu Live TV Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $89.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV base plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). Subscribers get free access to Disney+ and ESPN Select at no extra charge. … Where it really separates itself is value. Your subscription doesn’t just cover live TV — it also includes full access to Hulu’s on-demand library, plus bundled subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN Select content at no extra cost. That means you’re getting everything from next-day network TV episodes and Hulu Originals, to Marvel, Star Wars, and live sports content all in one place without juggling multiple bills. For sports fans, Hulu + Live TV also includes regional sports networks (RSNs) in select areas, a feature many competing services have dropped. That can be a big deal if you’re trying to follow local MLB, NBA, or NHL teams. The DVR experience is another strong point. Subscribers get unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to fast-forward through commercials on recorded content — a feature that used to cost extra but is now standard. It’s designed to feel closer to a traditional cable DVR, just without the box. If you want to customize further, several add-ons are available. You can upgrade to premium channels like HBO, Showtime, or Starz, add an unlimited streams option for households with lots of viewers, or go ad-free on Hulu’s on-demand content (live TV will still include ads). Overall, Hulu + Live TV is less about being the cheapest option and more about being the most comprehensive. It’s built for people who want live TV, on-demand shows, and bundled streaming services all under one roof — without having to piece everything together themselves. Free 3-Day Trial $89.99+ / month hulu.com

Philo

Open the Philo app. Navigate to the Live guide. Find the current or future program you want to record. Click the Save button.

7-Day Trial philo.com Philo Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers, offering flexible ways to watch without the high price of traditional TV bundles. The service now features two paid plans — Essential and Bundle+ — alongside its existing free streaming offering, giving customers a range of options depending on how much live and premium content they want. … The Essential plan costs $25 per month and includes 70+ live TV channels focused on entertainment and lifestyle programming, such as AMC, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, Nickelodeon, and Food Network. Subscribers also get access to 120+ free streaming channels, more than 80,000 movies and shows on demand, and unlimited DVR with one-year storage. Essential also includes a 7-day free trial for new customers. For viewers who want more premium content, Philo offers the Bundle+ plan for $33 per month (formerly the Philo Core plan). Bundle+ includes everything in Essential, plus ad-supported AMC+ and access to the HBO Max (Basic with Ads) app. Users can also access discovery+ content directly within the Philo app. While Bundle+ adds a full premium streaming bundle for just $8 more per month, it does not include a free trial. The service is available on most major devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers. In addition to its paid plans, Philo also offers a free ad-supported streaming experience, allowing users to explore content before deciding whether to upgrade to a live TV subscription. While it doesn’t include local broadcast stations or sports networks like ESPN, FS1 or NBC Sports Network, Philo remains one of the most affordable live TV streaming options for entertainment-focused viewers. With a simple lineup, generous DVR storage, and a clear path from free streaming to live TV and premium bundles, Philo is an appealing choice for cord-cutters who want to keep costs down while still enjoying a wide range of popular programming. 7-Day Trial $25+ / month philo.com

Sling TV

Pull up the Sling TV live guide. Find the channel you want, then the live or future program you wish to record. Click the title and select Record. Set any episode recording options available.

YouTube TV

Open YouTube TV and find the live guide. Next to the event you want to record, tap the Add+ button.

Free Trial tv.youtube.com YouTube TV YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $82.99/month. This plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The base plan includes more than 100 live channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, FX, USA Network, and TNT. Local channels are included in most markets, making YouTube TV a full replacement for traditional cable for many viewers. … Sports are a major focus for YouTube TV, with access to national and regional coverage, league networks, and marquee events. The service also serves as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as an add-on, giving fans access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. YouTube TV also offers a smaller sports plan, allowing subscribers access to 30+ sports-oriented channels, including local networks in select markets. YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to record as many shows as they want and keep recordings for up to nine months. The service is available across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, and web browsers. New subscribers can typically start with a free trial, though the trial length may vary by promotion. With its broad channel lineup, strong sports offerings, unlimited DVR, and wide device support, YouTube TV remains one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services for viewers who want a traditional TV experience without a cable contract. Free Trial $82.99+ / month tv.youtube.com New customers can save $15 per month for 5 months.

Can you record Cloud DVR in 4K?

DIRECTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all offer a limited selection of programming in 4K from channels that choose to broadcast in that resolution. Customers who record content presented in 4K from these channels will be able to watch their Cloud DVR recording in 4K resolution as well.

Fubo includes 4K with some channel packages, but recording in 4K is not supported on the streamer. Philo does not offer 4K content, either live or recorded.

Troubleshooting common Cloud DVR problems

Every Cloud DVR owner will eventually have an issue while using the DVR service, whether because of user error, programmer schedule changes, or a hundred other little hiccups. Check out some of the most common problems and how to fix them below:

Missing recordings

If a TV episode or sports event that you set to record doesn’t appear, it may be because the programming guide was displaying incorrect information, or because the recording settings saved on your service didn’t match your wants. To combat this:

Set recordings for “all episodes” when available.

Double-check the show is set to record before airtime.

Follow sports teams instead of trying to record specific games

Recording starts late/cuts out early

This issue is especially common for live events like live sports, or TV episodes/movies that immediately follow a live event. Cloud DVR services only record specific time slots, so if a given title starts a little early or late, recordings might not capture it in its entirety.

To combat this issue:

Record the program after the event

Use any auto-extend features your service offers

Playback issues

If you’re experiencing issues watching a recording in your library, including long buffering times or frequent crashes:

Ensure your internet connection is strong

Restart your device/router

Lower the playback quality

Shows disappearing

Sometimes, a TV show or movie will disappear from your Cloud DVR library without warning. This can happen without any user error; sometimes, expiring licensing agreements can lead to recorded content being pulled. Unfortunately, there’s nothing users can do about these removals. However, it’s always wise to:

Keep track of the original recording date of saved titles

Know the storage limits of your plan

Unskippable ads

Every top streamer with Cloud DVR lets viewers fast-forward through commercial breaks during recorded content. Some titles, however, will feature unskippable ads; these are placed into content at the programmer’s discretion, and there’s nothing the user or the host service can do to prevent them.

Libraries not syncing across devices

If you aren’t seeing your full DVR library on all your connected devices that support playback of recorded shows:

Log out and back into your streaming app

Refresh the library or clear the cache

Which Cloud DVR service is our favorite?

While DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all come with unlimited Cloud DVR with all plans, we think YouTube TV gets the slight edge on the competition. YouTube TV’s Cloud DVR includes all the standard features that users want most, including the ability to record all episodes of a given show, and even to replace a partial recording of an episode with a full one if that episode is rerun.

YouTube TV also includes features like the ability to watch key plays with its DVR service, so viewers can catch up with top sporting events in a fraction of the time it would take to watch in real time. Customers frequently praise the user interface of YouTube TV’s Cloud DVR as easy to use, and viewers can record titles from multiple points in the streamer’s interface.

It’s difficult to pick between these services, however, since DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all allow customers unlimited recording space for up to nine months. Cloud DVR is one of the biggest advantages of switching from traditional pay-TV to live TV streaming, and most streamers offer an equivalent level of high-quality DVR service.