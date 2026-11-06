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The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is here! From Homestead-Miami Speedway, the race goes green on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Kyle Larson heads into Sunday’s championship race with 2,469 points, leading Christopher Bell by 67 points and Denny Hamlin by 70. Larson needs just nine points to clinch his third Cup Series championship, meaning a 28th-place finish or better will do it, even without stage points. Bell and Hamlin both need to win Sunday’s race and score big in the opening stages, while hoping Larson has a disastrous day. You can stream all the racing action with Sling TV’s multitude of subscription options.

How to watch the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Everything you need to know about the 2026 Cup Series Championship Race:

How to watch the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

How to watch the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race What’s the Cup Series Championship Race broadcast schedule?

What’s the Cup Series Championship Race broadcast schedule? Why watch the Cup Series Championship Race on Sling TV?

Why watch the Cup Series Championship Race on Sling TV? Can you watch the Cup Series Championship Race for free?

Can you watch the Cup Series Championship Race for free? Watch a recap of last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race

Watch a recap of last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race How to watch the Cup Series Championship Race from anywhere

What is the broadcast schedule for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race?

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Friday, Nov. 6 5:30 p.m. Practice truTV Saturday, Nov. 7 2:30 p.m. Qualifying truTV Sunday, Nov. 8 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race NBC

Why we like Sling TV for watching the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

When all you want to do is watch the Championship race, a live TV streaming package can be expensive. Sling TV is still one of the most affordable options, even if they recently stopped offering their short-term Passes. There are still a bunch of ways to subscribe.

For the Cup Series Championship Race, Sling Select is the one to look at. It costs $30 per month and carries NBC in select markets, so if you’re in market, you can watch the race with it. Sling Select also carries local ABC and Fox stations in select markets. If you want to watch practice and qualifying too on TruTV, go with the Sling Blue package for $46 per month which gets you both TruTV and NBC.

Can you watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race for free?

Free trials are great for something like this because you may just want to watch the Championship Race and that’s it. The tough part is figuring out what the free trial for each service actually gives you because what you think you’re getting may not be what you actually get.

DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV all offer free trials, but they’re not always as simple as they sound. The length can change depending on the service, and sometimes even the account.

The most reliable free trial is DIRECTV STREAM. You pretty much always get five days free, which will cover the race weekend and a few extra days to see if the rest of the package is worth the investment. Hulu’s live TV package usually gives new subscribers three free days, which also works if you time it right.

Fubo is where things get a little weird. As The Streamable’s David Satin has explained, it’s not always obvious exactly how long your trial will last even while you’re signing up. Some accounts might see one day, while others could get offers closer to seven days.

YouTube TV is the same. It advertises trials of up to 10 days, but that doesn’t mean that’s what you’re definitely getting which can be frustrating if you’re only signing up for one race. So, just make sure you really read the checkout screen and know what you’re getting before you commit.

Watch a recap of last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race

How to watch the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race from anywhere

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action no matter where you are in the world, with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to Sling TV in order to stream the race with a VPN.

NordVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. I use it every single day to surf the web. Currently, you can get two full years of protection for just $3.49 per month — plus you’ll get three extra months FREE. A high-speed VPN with best-in-class security that can be used on up to 10 devices at once — what more could you ask for? Simply sign up, install the software on your device of choice, and start streaming just as you would back home. It couldn’t be easier!

Sign Up $3.49 / month nordvpn.com Save 69% + 3 months free

While NordVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling (and my preferred option), there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.