How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens ‘Thursday Night Football’

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Two AFC teams heading in very different directions will meet on Thursday, Nov. 5, as the Baltimore Ravens (4-4) welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) to M&T Bank Stadium for a primetime showdown. Jacksonville has won four of its last five games, including a dominant 42-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, while Baltimore has dropped three straight, most recently suffering a 36-10 defeat to the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens have also been hit hard by injuries at quarterback, with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both exiting Sunday’s loss. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is expected to start for Baltimore, who has won nine of its 10 previous Thursday night home games and will hope that history helps it end its skid.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Prime Video. Fans in Baltimore will be able to watch on WMAR, and in Jacksonville on FOX30, respectively, with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Everything you need to know about Ravens vs. Jaguars

How to watch the Ravens vs. Jaguars

How to watch the Ravens vs. Jaguars Why watch Ravens vs. Jaguars on Prime Video?

Why watch Ravens vs. Jaguars on Prime Video? Can you watch Ravens vs. Jaguars for free?

Can you watch Ravens vs. Jaguars for free? Watch a preview of Ravens vs. Jaguars

Watch a preview of Ravens vs. Jaguars Will Ravens vs. Jaguars be available locally?

Will Ravens vs. Jaguars be available locally? What streamers will carry Ravens vs. Jaguars?

What streamers will carry Ravens vs. Jaguars? How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars with a VPN

Why do we recommend watching Ravens vs. Jaguars on Prime Video?

Prime Video is once again the exclusive host of “Thursday Night Football” in 2026. If you don’t live in the home market of either of the teams playing, the only way to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars on Thursday evening is with a Prime Video subscription. You can watch NFL football and other sports available in your area on Prime Video at no extra cost, and the lineup will also include NBA regular-season games for the second season in a row.

You also get to try Prime Video free if you’re a new Prime customer, and you can watch for as little as $9 per month if you don’t mind ads during playback.

Can you watch Ravens vs. Jaguars for free?

If you have never signed up for Amazon Prime before, yes. Prime comes with a 30-day free trial for all new customers, and Prime Video is one of the key benefits of a Prime subscription. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to watch a great game free with Prime Video before signing up, this Ravens vs. Jaguars matchup is the perfect opportunity.

Watch a preview of Ravens vs. Jaguars

Which local channels will carry Ravens vs. Jaguars?

In the Baltimore area, fans can watch on WMAR, while in the Charlotte area, fans can watch on FOX30. We recommend watching the game locally with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.

What are all of the streamers carrying Ravens vs. Jaguars?

Aside from Prime Video, which will air the game in every market across the country, you can also stream the matchup with NFL+, but there is a catch. NFL+ lets subscribers watch every live regular-season and playoff game that is being televised in their local market, along with all nationally televised and primetime games. However, live local and primetime coverage is limited to phones and tablets.

That means if an ABC, CBS, Fox, or NBC is carrying a game where you are, NFL+ will also make that game available live on a mobile device. Additionally, live mobile games generally cannot be cast to a TV.

Beyond that, NFL+ Premium adds features such as NFL RedZone and full, condensed, and All-22 game replays on supported devices, all of which can be viewed on smart TVs, but it does not eliminate the mobile-device restriction for live local and primetime games.

Sign Up www.nfl.com/plus NFL+ NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls). The Premium plan also includes NFL RedZone on TV. … The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free. Sign Up $6.99+ / month www.nfl.com/plus

How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to Prime Video in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day, money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.