With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

The Clemson Tigers (7-4, 5-3) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5, 4-5) on Saturday, Nov. 28, in Death Valley for the 123rd meeting of the Palmetto State rivalry. Clemson is coming off a 20-10 victory over Duke despite missing its top two quarterbacks, while South Carolina has suffered consecutive 34-6 losses to Arkansas and No. 1 Georgia. With quarterback injuries forcing former walk-on Trent Pearman into action for the Tigers, the Gamecocks will look to get their struggling offense back on track and avenge last season’s 28-14 rivalry defeat.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are looking for a live TV streaming service to watch the game, we recommend streaming it with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream it on ESPN Unlimited.

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Everything you need to know to stream Clemson vs. South Carolina

How to watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

How to watch Clemson vs. South Carolina Why watch Clemson vs. South Carolina on Sling

Why watch Clemson vs. South Carolina on Sling Watch a preview of Clemson vs. South Carolina

Watch a preview of Clemson vs. South Carolina Can you watch Clemson vs. South Carolina for free?

Can you watch Clemson vs. South Carolina for free? What streamers can you use to watch the game?

What streamers can you use to watch the game? How to watch Clemson vs. South Carolina with a VPN

Why we recommend Sling TV to watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

Sling TV has long been one of our top choices for watching college football, thanks to its everyday low price and mix of channels — especially in larger markets. At just $46 per month, you can sign up for either the Sling Orange or Blue base plans, depending on which channel lineup makes the most sense for your viewing needs. In this case, Sling Orange would be your best bet to watch the Ohio State vs. Kent State game, since it is airing on ESPN. Of course, you could always get Sling Orange and Sling Blue for just $61 monthly and have access to all of the streamer’s base package channels.

However, customers who don’t need a full month of Sling service can sign up to watch via Sling’s new Passes. Sling’s Day Pass will allow you to sign up for its Orange plan for one day for just $5. So, that means you can pay just $5 to watch the Ohio State vs. Kent State game with Sling TV, and the rest of the games of the day, which is far less than you’ll be asked to pay at other streaming services. That lower price and heightened flexibility are why we recommend Sling TV most highly for watching the entire 2026 college football season.

Watch a preview of Clemson vs. South Carolina

Can you watch Clemson vs. South Carolina for free?

If you are just looking for a streaming service to watch this specific game and nothing else, there are options available for you. We already mentioned DIRECTV’s industry-leading guaranteed option, but Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV all offer free trials as well, but they vary in length, so be wary. DIRECTV’s trial runs for five days, while Hulu + Live TV’s is a solid three days.

Those are pretty straightforward, but when it comes to the sports-minded streamer Fubo, things can get a little complicated. As The Streamable’s expert David Satin discovered when signing up for the service, figuring out how long Fubo’s trial is — even as you are signing up — can be a bit difficult. Nonetheless, it will be at least one day, with the potential to be as many as seven, depending on a wide range of factors that Fubo does not share publicly.

The YouTube TV trial is said to be “up to two weeks,” but can be as short as two days. So it is difficult to ascertain what you are actually getting before you go through the sign-up process.

If you are looking to watch the game for free, I would recommend DIRECTV, because that streamer has the longest guaranteed free trial and gives you the best channel options.

What are all of the streamers you can use to watch the Clemson vs. South Carolina?

Fortunately for football fans, there are six different streaming services that will stream the game, so you have options to choose from if you don’t already subscribe to any of them. We discussed Sling and the free trial options above, but there is one more, and it offers a different type of streaming arrangement.

Ahead of the football season, the worldwide leader in sports launched a first-of-its-kind streaming service. The standalone ESPN Unlimited direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service is the home to everything available on ESPN’s linear channels — including the Clemson vs. South Carolina game — as well as everything that was previously found on ESPN+. The Unlimited tier of the service runs $30 per month, but is available in various bundles to make it even more affordable.

Sign up espn.com ESPN Unlimited ESPN launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service on August 21, 2025. For the first time, this service gives sports fans access to its full lineup of linear channels without a traditional cable or satellite subscription. … Subscribers can pay the $31.99 monthly fee for ESPN Unlimited, which unlocks all ESPN linear channels — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN on ABC — plus ESPN+ and ESPN3, totaling around 47,000 live events each year. A subscription may be purchased monthly or annually. ESPN+ content is available as part of an ESPN Ultimate subscription; those seeking only ESPN+ can subscribe to ESPN Select for $13.99 instead. ESPN Unlimited offers extensive coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, UFC, soccer, tennis, and more, along with original programming, studio shows, and “30 for 30” documentaries. Starting in 2026, the platform will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. NFL Network and NFL RedZone are also included through an NFL-ESPN partnership, which adds draft coverage, preseason games, and NFL+ Premium features. The enhanced ESPN app will feature Multiview for watching multiple games simultaneously, real-time stats, betting and fantasy tools, personalized highlight reels, and even e-commerce options for tickets and merchandise. On September 1, 2026, ESPN Unlimited prices were raised — barely a year after launch — from $13 to $14 per month for ESPN Select and from $30 to $32 for ESPN Unlimited. Viewers can subscribe directly or bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu. With its robust live sports lineup, premium features, and the convenience of streaming anywhere, ESPN’s new service is a must-have for die-hard sports fans looking to cut the cord without sacrificing coverage. Sign up $31.99+ / month espn.com

How to watch Clemson vs. South Carolina with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action, no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to a live TV streaming like Sling TV in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.