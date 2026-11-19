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First place in the AFC North will be on the line Sunday, Nov. 15, as the Cincinnati Bengals (6-2) welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) to Paycor Stadium for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown between two teams riding four-game winning streaks. Cincinnati is coming off a 31-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, with Joe Burrow continuing his MVP-caliber season, while Pittsburgh returns from its bye week following a dominant 27-6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers won the teams’ first meeting 30-27 in September and currently hold the divisional tiebreaker, but the Bengals have scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games and will try to reclaim the AFC North lead in front of their home crowd.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Prime Video. Fans in the Circle City will be able to watch on FOX59, and in the Houston market on Fox 27, respectively, with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.

How to watch Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Everything you need to know about Texans vs. Colts

How to watch the Texans vs. Colts

How to watch the Texans vs. Colts Why watch Texans vs. Colts on Prime Video?

Why watch Texans vs. Colts on Prime Video? Can you watch Texans vs. Colts for free?

Can you watch Texans vs. Colts for free? Watch a preview of Texans vs. Colts

Watch a preview of Texans vs. Colts Will Texans vs. Colts be available locally?

Will Texans vs. Colts be available locally? What streamers will carry Texans vs. Colts?

What streamers will carry Texans vs. Colts? How to watch Texans vs. Colts with a VPN

Why do we recommend watching Texans vs. Colts on Prime Video?

Prime Video is once again the exclusive host of “Thursday Night Football” in 2026. If you don’t live in the home market of either of the teams playing, the only way to watch Texans vs. Colts on Thursday evening is with a Prime Video subscription. You can watch NFL football and other sports available in your area on Prime Video at no extra cost, and the lineup will also include NBA regular-season games for the second season in a row.

You also get to try Prime Video free if you’re a new Prime customer, and you can watch for as little as $9 per month if you don’t mind ads during playback.

Can you watch Texans vs. Colts for free?

If you have never signed up for Amazon Prime before, yes. Prime comes with a 30-day free trial for all new customers, and Prime Video is one of the key benefits of a Prime subscription. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to watch a great game free with Prime Video before signing up, this Texans vs. Coltsmatchup is the perfect opportunity.

Watch a preview of Texans vs. Colts

Which local channels will carry Texans vs. Colts?

In the Indianapolis area, fans can watch on FOX59, while in the Houston market, fans can watch on Fox 27. We recommend watching the game locally with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.

What are all of the streamers carrying Texans vs. Colts?

Aside from Prime Video, which will air the game in every market across the country, you can also stream the matchup with NFL+, but there is a catch. NFL+ lets subscribers watch every live regular-season and playoff game that is being televised in their local market, along with all nationally televised and primetime games. However, live local and primetime coverage is limited to phones and tablets.

That means if an ABC, CBS, Fox, or NBC is carrying a game where you are, NFL+ will also make that game available live on a mobile device. Additionally, live mobile games generally cannot be cast to a TV.

Beyond that, NFL+ Premium adds features such as NFL RedZone and full, condensed, and All-22 game replays on supported devices, all of which can be viewed on smart TVs, but it does not eliminate the mobile-device restriction for live local and primetime games.

Sign Up www.nfl.com/plus NFL+ NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls). The Premium plan also includes NFL RedZone on TV. … The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free. Sign Up $6.99+ / month www.nfl.com/plus

How to watch Texans vs. Colts with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to Prime Video in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day, money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.