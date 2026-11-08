How to watch New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs

With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) will look to avoid falling into a three-game losing streak when they welcome the New York Jets (2-6) to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8. Kansas City has dropped consecutive games to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, most recently surrendering a fourth-quarter lead in a 28-24 loss to its division rivals, while New York suffered a 38-33 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders despite scoring a season-high 33 points. The Chiefs have won four of the last five meetings between the franchises, and Patrick Mahomes will have an opportunity to extend that dominance against a Jets team missing leading receiver Garrett Wilson.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. If you are looking for a live TV streaming service to watch the game, we recommend doing so with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV. You can also stream with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

Everything you need to know to stream Chiefs vs. Jets:

How to watch Chiefs vs. Jets

How to watch Chiefs vs. Jets Why watch Chiefs vs. Jets on DIRECTV

Why watch Chiefs vs. Jets on DIRECTV Watch a preview of Chiefs vs. Jets

Watch a preview of Chiefs vs. Jets Can you watch Chiefs vs. Jets for free?

Can you watch Chiefs vs. Jets for free? What streamers will carry Chiefs vs. Jets?

What streamers will carry Chiefs vs. Jets? How to watch Chiefs vs. Jets with a VPN

5-Day Free Trial $64.99+ / month directv.com Start streaming DIRECTV & save up to $30 off your 1st mo. of service! Learn how.

Why we recommend DIRECTV to watch Chiefs vs. Jets

When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. The platform offers the most of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit. In addition, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you are specifically looking to watch the Chiefs vs. Jets game, this is the option that makes the most sense.

But in the 2025-26 season of NFL and college football, for the first time, DIRECTV is able to offer an even more compelling package of channels for football fans. Earlier this year, DIRECTV launched its Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.

The MySports plan runs $65 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. However, currently, you can also save an additional $15 off your first month, so you will only pay $50 for the first 30 days of the season. You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, oh, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN streaming service subscription? Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $50 for your first month, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.

Watch a preview of Chiefs vs. Jets

Can you watch Chiefs vs. Jets for free?

If you are just looking for a streaming service to watch this specific game and nothing else, there are options available for you. DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV all offer free trials, but they vary in length, so be wary. DIRECTV’s industry-leading trial runs for five days, while Hulu + Live TV’s is a solid three days.

Those are pretty straightforward, but when it comes to the sports-minded streamer Fubo, things can get a little complicated. As The Streamable’s expert David Satin discovered when signing up for the services, figuring out how long Fubo’s trial is — even as you are signing up — can be a bit difficult. Nonetheless, it will be at least one day, with the potential to be as many as seven, depending on a wide range of factors that Fubo does not share publicly.

The YouTube TV trial is said to be “up to two weeks,” but can be as short as two days. So it is difficult to ascertain what you are actually getting before you go through the signup process.

If you are looking to watch the game for free, I would recommend DIRECTV, because that streamer has the longest guaranteed free trial and gives you the best channel options. As mentioned above, Paramount+ also has a free trial, but that is not a live TV streaming service in the same way that the rest of the options are. It will only provide you live access to NFL games and UEFA Champions League soccer on the Essentials tier, and what is being broadcast on your CBS affiliate on the Paramount+ Premium tier.

What are all of the streamers you can use to watch the Chiefs vs. Jets?

Fortunately for football fans, there are six different streaming services that will stream the game, so you have options to choose from if you don’t already subscribe to any of them. We discussed DIRECTV and the free trial options above, but there is one more, and it offers a different type of streaming arrangement.

Ultimately, there are tons of different ways to stream the game, and while we recommend DIRECTV as the best way to stream this game, you have plenty of options to find the platform that meets your needs.

In addition to all of the live TV streaming options and Paramount+, you can also stream the matchup with NFL+, but there is a catch. NFL+ lets subscribers watch every live regular-season and playoff game that is being televised in their local market, along with all nationally televised and primetime games. However, live local and primetime coverage is limited to phones and tablets.

That means if an ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, or NBC is carrying a game where you are, NFL+ will also make that game available live on a mobile device. Additionally, live mobile games generally cannot be cast to a TV. Beyond that, NFL+ Premium adds features such as NFL RedZone and full, condensed, and All-22 game replays on supported devices, all of which can be viewed on smart TVs, but it does not eliminate the mobile-device restriction for live local and primetime games.

Sign Up www.nfl.com/plus NFL+ NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls). The Premium plan also includes NFL RedZone on TV. … The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free. Sign Up $6.99+ / month www.nfl.com/plus

How to watch Chiefs vs. Jets with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action, no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to a live TV streaming like DIRECTV in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.