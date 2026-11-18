Heat up your fall with ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’
Heat up your fall with ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’
The new unscripted series will take viewers down to Boerne, Texas, where the “simple life” is anything but.
What kind of trouble can you get up to in a small town? The residents of Boerne (pronounced Bur-nee), Texas, know all too well in “Small Town Trouble: Texas,” which premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. The show follows a group of off-the-wall wives, mothers, and influencers whose antics often clash with the conservative values of the small town they live in. See the drama for yourself with a subscription to DIRECTV.
How to watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’
- When: Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2926, at 9 p.m. ET
- TV: Bravo
- Stream: Watch live with a subscription to DIRECTV, or on Peacock the next day
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’
When do new episodes of ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ come out?
New episodes of “Small Town Trouble: Texas” will air at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday evenings on Bravo. The show will also stream on Peacock’s Premium plan (starting at $13 per month) the day after they air live on Bravo. The network hasn’t officially revealed how many episodes the season will have, but it will almost certainly follow the same release schedule throughout the season, save for a few adjustments for the holidays.
Why watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV is offering a fantastic discount to new customers on its MyEntertainment Genre Pack, which offers Bravo in a plan of 60+ top cable entertainment networks, including AMC, BET, FX, Paramount Network, and more. The package also includes Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and on-demand titles from AMC+, and it’s discounted from $43 to $35 per month for two months for new subscribers.
Watch “Small Town Trouble Texas” and a lot more with your MyEntertainment Genre Pack subscription at a price that’ll be hard to beat. Get live cable channels plus on-demand entertainment with the package, and get a five-day free trial as a new customer signing up for a streaming plan.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
Can you watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ for free?
Not the whole season, which will stretch on for many weeks after its season premiere on Nov. 18. But there are some streamers (apart from DIRECTV, of course) that offer Bravo and give customers a free trial of some kind.
Fubo includes a free trial of between one and seven days for new subscribers. The length of this trial depends on several factors, including what time of month you sign up and others. Hulu + Live TV offers the same three-day free trial for all new customers, but YouTube TV is similar to Fubo, in that its trial can last between two and 21 days, depending on numerous variables.
|DIRECTV
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free 3-Day Trial
|Free Trial
|Save with Sling
|Free Trial
|$20.99
|$9.99
|$28.99
|$25
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$45.99
|$45.99
|$64.99
|Bravo
|+ $14
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|+ $18
All the services you can use to watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’
You can stream “Small Town Trouble: Texas” on Bravo with DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Sling has Bravo in its Blue package, which starts at $46 per month for a package of 40+ channels.
Peacock will carry new episodes of “Small Town Trouble: Texas” the day after those episodes air live on Bravo. A Peacock Premium subscription has the streamer’s full library with ads, including live sports, for $13 per month.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans.
Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus.
The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
Watch a preview of ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’
Learn more about ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’
“Small Town Trouble: Texas” will show viewers the underside of the tiny town of Boerne. It follows a charming, yet quixotic group of couples: Aaryn Williams, Alli McAnelly, Annari Uys, Gabby Hernandez Huffman, and Hailey Head, alongside their respective husbands Nick Williams, Blake McAnelly, Duan Uys, Jordan Huffman, and Josh Marsalis.
Their lifestyles are often at odds with their settings, and as they collide with the closed-off world around them, forbidden attraction, messy friendships, and shocking secrets abound. In this place, the desire to live right conflicts with temptation on a daily basis, and truth is often the first casualty of a good time.
Small Town Trouble: Texas
Set in Boerne, Texas, the series follows a charming yet unconventional group of mothers and social insiders and their husbands as conservative small-town values collide with forbidden attraction, messy friendships, and shocking secrets. Here, perception is everything, temptation is everywhere, and the truth is never as buttoned-up as it looks.