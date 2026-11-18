Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

What kind of trouble can you get up to in a small town? The residents of Boerne (pronounced Bur-nee), Texas, know all too well in “Small Town Trouble: Texas,” which premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. The show follows a group of off-the-wall wives, mothers, and influencers whose antics often clash with the conservative values of the small town they live in. See the drama for yourself with a subscription to DIRECTV.

How to watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’

When: Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2926, at 9 p.m. ET

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2926, at 9 p.m. ET TV: Bravo

Bravo Stream: Watch live with a subscription to DIRECTV, or on Peacock the next day

Watch live with a subscription to DIRECTV, or on Peacock the next day From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.

Everything you need to know about ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’

How to watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’

How to watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ When do new episodes of ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ come out?

When do new episodes of ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ come out? Why watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ on DIRECTV?

Why watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ on DIRECTV? Can you watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ for free? All the services you can use to watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’

All the services you can use to watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ Watch a preview of ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’

Watch a preview of ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ Learn more about ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’

5-Day Free Trial $64.99+ / month directv.com Start streaming DIRECTV & save up to $30 off your 1st mo. of service! Learn how.

When do new episodes of ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ come out?

New episodes of “Small Town Trouble: Texas” will air at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday evenings on Bravo. The show will also stream on Peacock’s Premium plan (starting at $13 per month) the day after they air live on Bravo. The network hasn’t officially revealed how many episodes the season will have, but it will almost certainly follow the same release schedule throughout the season, save for a few adjustments for the holidays.

Why watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ on DIRECTV?

DIRECTV is offering a fantastic discount to new customers on its MyEntertainment Genre Pack, which offers Bravo in a plan of 60+ top cable entertainment networks, including AMC, BET, FX, Paramount Network, and more. The package also includes Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and on-demand titles from AMC+, and it’s discounted from $43 to $35 per month for two months for new subscribers.

Watch “Small Town Trouble Texas” and a lot more with your MyEntertainment Genre Pack subscription at a price that’ll be hard to beat. Get live cable channels plus on-demand entertainment with the package, and get a five-day free trial as a new customer signing up for a streaming plan.

Can you watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ for free?

Not the whole season, which will stretch on for many weeks after its season premiere on Nov. 18. But there are some streamers (apart from DIRECTV, of course) that offer Bravo and give customers a free trial of some kind.

Fubo includes a free trial of between one and seven days for new subscribers. The length of this trial depends on several factors, including what time of month you sign up and others. Hulu + Live TV offers the same three-day free trial for all new customers, but YouTube TV is similar to Fubo, in that its trial can last between two and 21 days, depending on numerous variables.

All the services you can use to watch ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’

You can stream “Small Town Trouble: Texas” on Bravo with DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Sling has Bravo in its Blue package, which starts at $46 per month for a package of 40+ channels.

Peacock will carry new episodes of “Small Town Trouble: Texas” the day after those episodes air live on Bravo. A Peacock Premium subscription has the streamer’s full library with ads, including live sports, for $13 per month.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets. … Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.” Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans. Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus. The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $8.99+ / month peacocktv.com

Watch a preview of ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’

Learn more about ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’

“Small Town Trouble: Texas” will show viewers the underside of the tiny town of Boerne. It follows a charming, yet quixotic group of couples: Aaryn Williams, Alli McAnelly, Annari Uys, Gabby Hernandez Huffman, and Hailey Head, alongside their respective husbands Nick Williams, Blake McAnelly, Duan Uys, Jordan Huffman, and Josh Marsalis.

Their lifestyles are often at odds with their settings, and as they collide with the closed-off world around them, forbidden attraction, messy friendships, and shocking secrets abound. In this place, the desire to live right conflicts with temptation on a daily basis, and truth is often the first casualty of a good time.