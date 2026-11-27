Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

The original 24-team playoff is back, and the top-seeded Montana State Bobcats are looking to repeat as champions. The playoffs begin with eight games in the first round on Saturday, November 28, and then eight games in the second round on Saturday, Dec. 5, to cut the field to eight teams. The first game will kick off at 12 Noon ET and will air on ESPN+. If you are looking for a live TV streaming service to watch the game, we recommend streaming it all with a subscription to ESPN Unlimited.

How to watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs

Everything you need to know to stream the 2026 FCS Playoffs

How to watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs

How to watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs What is the schedule of the 2026 FCS Playoffs?

What is the schedule of the 2026 FCS Playoffs? Why watch the FCS Playoffs on ESPN Unlimited

Why watch the FCS Playoffs on ESPN Unlimited Watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs selection show

Watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs selection show Can you watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs for free?

Can you watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs for free? What streamers will carry the FCS Playoffs?

What streamers will carry the FCS Playoffs? How to watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs with a VPN

5-Day Free Trial $64.99+ / month directv.com Start streaming DIRECTV & save up to $30 off your 1st mo. of service! Learn how.

What is the schedule of the 2026 FCS Playoffs?

First Round

Second Round

Quarterfinals

Date Time (ET) Matchup Outlets Friday, Dec. 11 TBA TBA vs. TBA ESPN Saturday, Dec. 12 TBA TBA vs. TBA ESPN Saturday, Dec. 12 TBA TBA vs. TBA ESPN Saturday, Dec. 12 TBA TBA vs. TBA ESPN+

Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Matchup Outlets Saturday, Dec. 19 4 p.m. TBA vs. TBA ABC Saturday, Dec. 19 8 p.m. TBA vs. TBA ESPN2

National Championship

Date Time (ET) Matchup Outlets Monday, Jan. 11 7:30 p.m. TBA vs. TBA ESPN

Why we recommend watching the 2026 FCS Playoffs on ESPN Unlimited

If you want to catch all of the FCS Playoff action, the only way to do that is by signing up for a subscription to ESPN Unlimited. Since games in each of the first three rounds are ESPN+ exclusives, you have to at least have access to ESPN Select to watch those contests. However, as we go deeper into the tournament, the games shift to the ESPN Family of Networks, so you will need access to either a live TV streaming service of ESPN Unlimited.

So, rather than getting both ESPN Select and a live streamer, it is much easier and cheaper to pay $32 per month to ESPN’s all-in-one streamer instead.

Sign up espn.com ESPN Unlimited ESPN launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service on August 21, 2025. For the first time, this service gives sports fans access to its full lineup of linear channels without a traditional cable or satellite subscription. … Subscribers can pay the $31.99 monthly fee for ESPN Unlimited, which unlocks all ESPN linear channels — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN on ABC — plus ESPN+ and ESPN3, totaling around 47,000 live events each year. A subscription may be purchased monthly or annually. ESPN+ content is available as part of an ESPN Ultimate subscription; those seeking only ESPN+ can subscribe to ESPN Select for $13.99 instead. ESPN Unlimited offers extensive coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, UFC, soccer, tennis, and more, along with original programming, studio shows, and “30 for 30” documentaries. Starting in 2026, the platform will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. NFL Network and NFL RedZone are also included through an NFL-ESPN partnership, which adds draft coverage, preseason games, and NFL+ Premium features. The enhanced ESPN app will feature Multiview for watching multiple games simultaneously, real-time stats, betting and fantasy tools, personalized highlight reels, and even e-commerce options for tickets and merchandise. On September 1, 2026, ESPN Unlimited prices were raised — barely a year after launch — from $13 to $14 per month for ESPN Select and from $30 to $32 for ESPN Unlimited. Viewers can subscribe directly or bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu. With its robust live sports lineup, premium features, and the convenience of streaming anywhere, ESPN’s new service is a must-have for die-hard sports fans looking to cut the cord without sacrificing coverage. Sign up $31.99+ / month espn.com

Watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs selection show

Can you watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs for free?

If you are just looking for a streaming service to watch a specific game or one weekend of action, there are options available for you. In that case, we would recommend DIRECTV, since it has the industry’s leading guaranteed free trial at five days. However, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV all offer free trials as well, but they vary in length, so be wary. DIRECTV’s trial runs for five days, while Hulu + Live TV’s is a solid three days.

Those are pretty straightforward, but when it comes to the sports-minded streamer Fubo, things can get a little complicated. As The Streamable’s expert David Satin discovered when signing up for the service, figuring out how long Fubo’s trial is — even as you are signing up — can be a bit difficult. Nonetheless, it will be at least one day, with the potential to be as many as seven, depending on a wide range of factors that Fubo does not share publicly.

The YouTube TV trial is said to be “up to two weeks,” but can be as short as two days. So it is difficult to ascertain what you are actually getting before you go through the sign-up process.

If you are looking to watch the game for free, I would recommend DIRECTV, because that streamer has the longest guaranteed free trial and gives you the best channel options.

What are all of the streamers you can use to watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs?

Fortunately for sports fans, there are six different streaming services that will stream the game, so you have options to choose from if you don’t already subscribe to any of them. Sling also offers all of the channels that will carry the FCS Playoffs. The only caveat is that Sling does not provide access to ABC in all markets. So, if you want to go that route, confirm that the channel will be available where you are before subscribing.

How to watch the 2026 FCS Playoffs with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the playoffs as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action, no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to a live TV streaming like DIRECTV to stream the playoffs with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

Sign Up $2.99 / month expressvpn.com 24 Months + 4 Months Free

While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.