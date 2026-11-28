With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

The No. 9 UCLA Bruins (10-1, 7-1) host the No. 15 USC Trojans (8-3, 5-3) on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, with the Victory Bell and major postseason stakes on the line. UCLA suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling 18-16 in triple overtime to Michigan, while USC bounced back from a loss to Indiana with a 35-21 victory over Maryland. A victory would send the Bruins to the Big Ten Championship Game, while the Trojans hope to spoil their crosstown rival’s title aspirations and keep their own slim College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast by CBS. If you are looking for a live TV streaming service to watch the game, we recommend doing so with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV. You can also stream with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium.

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans

Everything you need to know to stream UCLA vs. USC

How to watch UCLA vs. USC

How to watch UCLA vs. USC Why watch ndiana vs. USC on DIRECTV

Why watch ndiana vs. USC on DIRECTV Watch a preview of UCLA vs. USC

Watch a preview of UCLA vs. USC Can you watch UCLA vs. USC for free?

Can you watch UCLA vs. USC for free? What streamers will carry UCLA vs. USC?

What streamers will carry UCLA vs. USC? How to watch UCLA vs. USC with a VPN

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Why we recommend DIRECTV to watch UCLA vs. USC

When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. The platform offers the most of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit. In addition, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you are specifically looking to watch the UCLA vs. USC game, this is the option that makes the most sense.

But in the 2025-26 season of NFL and college football, for the first time, DIRECTV is able to offer an even more compelling package of channels for football fans. Earlier this year, DIRECTV launched its Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.

The MySports plan runs $70 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, oh, and MySports also comes with a free ESPNreaming serviceESPN subscription? Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $70, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.

Watch a preview of UCLA vs. USC

Can you watch UCLA vs. USC for free?

If you are just looking for a streaming service to watch this specific game and nothing else, there are options available for you. DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV all offer free trials, but they vary in length, so be wary. DIRECTV’s industry-leading trial runs for five days, while Hulu + Live TV’s is a solid three days.

Those are pretty straightforward, but when it comes to the sports-minded streamer Fubo, things can get a little complicated. As The Streamable’s expert David Satin discovered when signing up for the service, figuring out how long Fubo’s trial is — even as you are signing up — can be a bit difficult. Nonetheless, it will be at least one day, with the potential to be as many as seven, depending on a wide range of factors that Fubo does not share publicly.

The YouTube TV trial is said to be “up to two weeks,” but can be as short as two days. So it is difficult to ascertain what you are actually getting before you go through the signup process.

If you are looking to watch the game for free, I would recommend DIRECTV, because that streamer has the longest guaranteed free trial and gives you the best channel options. As mentioned above, Paramount+ also has a free trial, but that is not a live TV streaming service in the same way that the rest of the options are. It will only provide you live access to NFL games and UEFA Champions League soccer on the Essentials tier, and what is being broadcast on your CBS affiliate on the Paramount+ Premium tier.

What are all of the streamers you can use to watch the UCLA vs. USC?

Fortunately for football fans, there are six different streaming services that will stream the game, so you have options to choose from if you don’t already subscribe to any of them. We discussed DIRECTV and the free trial options above, but there is one more, and it offers a different type of streaming arrangement.

Ultimately, there are tons of different ways to stream the game, and while we recommend DIRECTV as the best way to stream this game, you have plenty of options to find the platform that meets your needs.

How to watch UCLA vs. USC with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action, no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to a live TV streaming like DIRECTV in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.