With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

The defending national champions will try to take another step toward a return to the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Nov. 21, as the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers (9-1, 6-1) visit the Washington Huskies (6-4, 3-4) at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Indiana climbed one spot in the latest CFP rankings following a 27-13 victory over USC, while Washington became bowl-eligible with a hard-fought 21-14 win over Michigan State. The Hoosiers have won eight consecutive road games, the longest active streak in the nation, but the Huskies have an opportunity to spoil Indiana’s postseason plans while celebrating Senior Day in front of their home crowd.

The game will kick off at 2 p.m. ET, and you can watch with one of Peacock’s two Premium subscription options or on NBC Sports Network with a free trial to YouTube TV.

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Everything you need to know to stream Washington vs. Indiana

How to watch Washington vs. Indiana

How to watch Washington vs. Indiana Why watch Washington vs. Indiana on Peacock

Why watch Washington vs. Indiana on Peacock Can you watch Washington vs. Indiana for free?

Can you watch Washington vs. Indiana for free? Watch a preview of Washington vs. Indiana

Watch a preview of Washington vs. Indiana How to watch Washington vs. Indiana with a VPN

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Why we recommend Peacock to watch Washington vs. Indiana

Quite simply, the Washington vs. Indiana game is a Peacock exclusive, so the only way to watch the game is with a subscription to one of Peacock’s two Premium tiers. Peacock Premium runs $11 per month, while Premium Plus comes with additional features for $17 monthly.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets. … Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.” Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans. Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus. The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $8.99+ / month peacocktv.com

Can you watch Washington vs. Indiana for free?

Unfortunately, Peacock is not currently offering a free trial, so in order to watch the game, you will need to pay at least $11 and sign up for a full month. Fortunately, the NBCUniversal streaming service has a ton of sports coverage in addition to its on-demand library of iconic shows and movies.

It is the streaming home for all of NBC’s Notre Dame and Big Ten college football and college basketball, the NFL’s “Sunday Night Football,” the NBA on NBC, MLB “Sunday Night Baseball,: the English Premier League, both the winter and summer Olympics, and much more.

However, there is another way to watch. All sporting events that otherwise air exclusively on Peacock can also be found on the NBC Sports Network. Only two live TV streaming services currently carry the channel, but both offer a free trial. Neither Fubo nor YouTube TV have a consistent trial length, but once you go through the sign-up process, you can see what you are eligible for, from one day up to three weeks.

Our expert recommendation is to go with YouTube TV, since its trial is almost always longer, it has a more complete channel lineup, and better features.

Watch a preview of Washington vs. Indiana

How to watch Washington vs. Indiana with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action, no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to Peacock or a live TV streaming like YouTube TV in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.