Amazon Freevee Adds MotorTrend Shows, 11 Music Channels From Vevo

Are you a music lover that just can’t get enough? If so, Amazon and Vevo have good news for you. The two companies have partnered to bring 11 new free ad-supported TV (FAST) music channels to Amazon’s ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service Freevee.

Each new Vevo channel on Freevee features linear programming dedicated to a specific decade, genre, or theme. The channel lineup at launch includes “Vevo Pop,” “Vevo Country,” “Vevo Hip Hop,” “Vevo R&B,” “Vevo Latino,” “Vevo Reggaeton & Trap,” “Vevo ‘70s,” “Vevo 80s,” “Vevo 90s,” “Vevo ‘2K”, and just in time for Christmas, “Vevo Holiday.”

Freevee also added a dedicated MotorTrend FAST TV channel today. You’ll see shows like “Hot Rod Garage,” “Engine Masters,” “Texas Metal,” and “Roadkill’s Junkyard Gold.”

“The rollout of MotorTrend FAST TV as the next phase of our expansion has been a success, and our new Amazon Freevee partnership is a pivotal proof point in that larger distribution plan,” said Mark Jocson, Head of Distribution, MotorTrend Group. “The more platforms we are available on, the more automotive enthusiasts we can reach, and ultimately the more viewers we can introduce to the motoring world. MotorTrend FAST TV is the perfect bridge to help casual viewers become devoted gear heads, which in turn will allow them to delve deeper into MotorTrend’s unparalleled catalog of premium automotive content.”

“Amazon has already been a critical partner for Vevo in bringing on-demand, premium music video content to music fans via our Vevo app on Fire TV and Echo Show. We are excited to now expand our distribution footprint with Freevee in the FAST space, which is a major growth area for Vevo,” said Rob Christensen, senior vice president, global sales & distribution, Vevo. “The partnership will give Vevo the opportunity to reach Amazon’s vast base of customers in a variety of settings. For our brand partners, this launch creates even more [connetcted TV] advertising opportunities on the Vevo network.”

Vevo is the world’s leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. The company has consistently evolved in that time to lead within today’s ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments like Freevee.

Indeed, in the past year Vevo has seen a good deal of growth in its partnerships with streaming services. The same 11 channels that have now been added to Freevee are the same channels that were introduced for free on the Roku Channel last December. The company also partnered with the Spanish language streaming service ViX to offer free music channels in August.

Freevee has been expanding its musical offerings in the last year. In addition to the 11 new channels from Vevo, the service also brought on two channels from Fuse media in July: Fuse Backstage and Fuse Beat. Fuse Backstage features stars and emerging talent in music biographies, performances, reality shows, and more while Fuse Beat celebrates Black culture in the pop world around the globe.