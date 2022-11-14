Prime Video Launches ‘Sports Talk,’ Featuring 12 Hours of Daily Original Programming

Amazon’s commitment to making Prime Video a destination for sports fans cannot be denied. Confirming reports from last month, the company has officially launched its “Sports Talk” programming lineup, which will include 12 hours of original sports talk daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. Viewers won’t even need a Prime Video subscription, as the block of sports programming will be available via its free ad-supported TV (FAST) service Freevee in addition to Prime Video.

Check out the full list of shows that are available to watch now and every day going forward on Prime Video:

‘Bonjour Sports Talk’ | Hosted by Madelyn Burke, Ben Lyons, and Featuring a Rotating Weekly Guest Host

| 8-10 a.m. ET (re-airs at 10 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Each morning, the “Bonjour Sports Talk” panel will deliver a positive, passionate, and agenda-setting narrative, supported by a news desk that provides up-to-the-minute storylines from across the sports landscape and around the globe. The show will explore the most compelling daily stories from across the entire global sports landscape, widening the net for compelling conversation, access, and analysis.

‘The Cari Champion Show’ | Hosted by Cari Champion | 12 noon-2 p.m. ET

“The Cari Champion Show” is a crossover show for any sports and culture fan. Cari Champion gives fans an unfiltered and straightforward look at sports and the role they play in our daily lives. “The Cari Champion Show” allows viewers to feel like they’re joining in on friends’ conversations about the latest news, while still encouraging them to learn more about the topics from a direct and in-touch perspective.

‘Game Breakers’ | Hosted by Eitan Levine, Drexton Clemons | 2-4 p.m. ET

Eitan Levine and Drexton Clemons are a comedic duo, whose jokes and insights never fail to take their audience on a refreshingly unpredictable and informative journey. As New York-based writers and comedians, the two friends will offer fans a unique perspective of the world of sports and its natural intersection with music, culture, New York life, trends, and more.

‘From the Desk of Master T’ | Hosted by Master Tesfatsion | 4-5 p.m. ET

“From the Desk of Master T” will feature Master Tesfatsion’s youthfully refreshing take on sports and culture, and his innate ability to connect with athletes’ stories. Master allows athletes to express themselves by bringing a level of comfort to the table that pushes media-trained athletes beyond their textbook answers.

‘The Power Hour’ | Hosted by Rennae Stubbs | 5-6 p.m. ET

“The Power Hour,” with host Rennae Stubbs, will showcase Rennae’s enthusiasm and expert knowledge, and highlight her love for the cultural aspects of professional sport. Rennae’s vast experience gives her the ability to connect with athletes and her audience in a way that’s deeper than the game. She asks the tough questions but stays intuitive and charismatic.

‘The Greatest Hour of All Time’ | 6-7 p.m. ET

Did you get stuck in the office? Busy running errands and missed your favorite “Sports Talk” show? Don’t worry, “The Greatest Hour of All Time” (GHOAT) hits you with the best hour of programming from the day so you don’t miss a thing.

‘The Backup Plan’ | Hosted by Hana Ostapchuk and Jason Spells | 7-8 p.m. ET

“The Backup Plan” will play the best moments from the full slate of Sports Talk’s daily programs. With a casual late-show setting, it’s just two colleagues making sure you’re covered on the need-to-know headlines and the sports stories that crossover into pop culture. As the only “evening show” on the slate, these hosts keep it light and comedic, while highlighting every moment from the daily roster to make sure the audience is fully in the know.

“Sports Talk” is now available to stream on Prime Video, as a FAST channel on Freevee, and via Amazon’s new live radio app, Amp, where fans can catch audio from the shows in real-time. Re-airs of the day’s programming will be available from 8 p.m. ET to 8 a.m. ET each day.

Prime Video’s “Sports Talk” block is an excellent compliment to its weekly exclusive broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon is currently seeing lower ratings for “TNF” than the games saw last year when they were shown on the NFL Network and FOX as well as Prime Video.

If “Sports Talk” can lure more viewers in, it may cause Prime Video to try to add more live sports offerings from other leagues.