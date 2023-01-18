Apple TV+ Announces ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Will Premiere This Spring; Well-Timed with Launch of MLS Season Pass

Do you believe? If not, now is the time to start! Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for the newest season of its flagship series “Ted Lasso.” Coach Lasso, Coach Beard, Roy Kent, and the rest of your AFC Richmond favorites will return for Season 3 this spring, though no specific date was confirmed.

The premiere date of the new season of Ted Lasso is auspicious, particularly because it falls during the first few months of the 2023 Major League Soccer season. Apple TV+ closed a deal with MLS to become the home of MLS matches for the next 10 years in June of 2022. The 2023 MLS season is set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 25 on Apple TV+.

“Ted Lasso” follows an American football coach imported to England to restore the glory of AFC Richmond, a once-prestigious club that has fallen on hard times in recent years. Originally hired as a way to tank the team’s value, Lasso’s unrelenting positivity and earnestness won over just about everyone connected to the club and helped turn the team around both on and off the pitch.

Season 2 took the series in new directions, particularly for Coach Lasso and assistant coach Nathan Shelley. Viewers are taken on a refreshingly realistic journey through Lasso’s attempts to find closure through therapy and shown the tragic nature of Nathan’s home life, which ultimately leads him to leave AFC Richmond for a job that he thinks will offer the opportunity to prove he’s more than just a pushover.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and others.

The series has been an undeniable hit for Apple TV+. The Season 2 premiere of the series saw the biggest audience of any Apple TV+ original series or movie in the service’s history, though Apple did not release specific subscriber numbers. Apple will need to start thinking about what content might follow “Ted Lasso” on the platform, because series co-creator Bill Lawrence has stated the third season will be the show’s last, but that has not yet been confirmed by the streamer.

The third season of the series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including “Truth Be Told” season three, “Dear Edward,” “Hello Tomorrow!,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Jane,” “Liaison,” “The Reluctant Traveler,” “Schmigadoon!” Season 2, “Swagger” Season 2, “The Afterparty” Season 2, and more.

The future of “Ted Lasso” after it wraps up its third season isn’t immediately clear. The show could head to Warner Bros. Discovery’s linear channels TNT or TBS a few years after the season ends, thanks to a deal between Apple and WarnerMedia struck in 2021. The status of that deal in the wake of WarnerMedia’s acquisition by Discovery in 2022 is even less apparent, but one thing is clear: the third and final (?) season of “Ted Lasso” will debut on Apple TV+ this spring.