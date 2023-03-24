Can You Stream ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Now? When Will it be Available to Watch From Home?

One of the most popular action franchises of the last decade is getting a new installment this week. “John Wick: Chapter 4” will head exclusively to theaters on Friday, March 24.

With the price on his head ever increasing, John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table once and for all. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe, and forces that turn old friends into foes.

The movie has merited sterling ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, where it currently sits at a 94% approval rating from critics. Reviewers note the film mostly sticks to the formula established by previous franchise installments, but that it executes that formula so well that there’s no reason for quibbling.

Watch a Trailer for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’:

There’s no doubt the exciting, non-stop action of the “John Wick” franchise deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. If you’d rather stream “John Wick: Chapter 4” from home, however, you’re likely in for a bit of a wait.

For one thing, it’s not a simple matter to nail down where the movie will go once it’s ready to stream. Lionsgate is distributing the movie, and that studio distributes its theatrical releases far and wide across the streaming landscape. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” headed to STARZ, while “Shotgun Wedding” was a streaming-exclusive release on Prime Video.

Complicating matters further is the fact that Lionsgate plans to spin off its movie studio and sell it, while keeping STARZ and its linear channel cohort in-house. There’s also a deal with The Roku Channel to consider. That deal states that whenever a Lionsgate movie leaves the subscription video service it heads to first, it has an exclusive streaming window on The Roku Channel.

Given, however, that the other “John Wick” movies currently reside on Peacock, that’s our best guess of where you’ll find “John Wick: Chapter 4” when it’s released. The question of when it will stream still lingers, especially given the film’s blockbuster potential.

Each “John Wick” film has improved on its predecessor’s box office total, and “John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum” took home more than $300 million. Given that information, and the high praise the newest film has gotten from reviewers, it would be highly surprising to see the movie stay in theaters for less than 120 days.

With all of that in mind, The Streamable’s best prediction is that you’ll be able to stream “John Wick: Chapter 4” on Peacock on Saturday, July 22. That will ensure it gets the most productive theatrical window possible, and give fans a way to beat the heat inside this summer (as long as they’ve got air conditioning).