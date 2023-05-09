Can You Stream ‘Sisu’ Now? When Will it be Available to Watch From Home?

It’s fair to say that perhaps no film has shown a more graphic depiction of the dismemberment of Nazis than Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglorious Basterds.” But the Finnish movie “Sisu,” which debuted in theaters on April 28, will certainly give Tarantino’s film a run for its money.

“Sisu” follows the story of Aatami Korpi, a Finnish gold prospector trying to survive the Lapland War in 1944. He strikes it rich — or so he thinks — until he attempts to bring his newfound gold to market. When he is intercepted by members of the brutal and terrifying SS, Korpi must decide whether to surrender his treasure or fight for it.

The movie has been declared a romping good time on Rotten Tomatoes, where 94% of critics gave it an approving review. Viewers have given special praise to the trim narrative, which doesn’t get in the way of what audiences truly came to see: a gory spectacle.

Check out a Trailer for ‘Sisu’:

If you think of horrifically violent movies like “Sisu” as the type of fare you’d rather watch from home, you’re probably wondering if you can stream the movie today. Unfortunately, “Sisu” is currently a theatrical exclusive, and there’s been no official word from Lionsgate — which is distributing the film in the United States — as to when it will be available to stream from the comfort of your favorite couch or chair.

Lionsgate licenses its content to whoever will pay the most for it, meaning its movies are scattered far and wide across the streaming landscape. The entirety of the “John Wick” franchise resides on Peacock, for example, while other Lionsgate films have been released to Hulu, HBO Max, and other streaming platforms once they’ve finished their theatrical stints. Lionsgate also technically owns STARZ, so there is always an option that the movie will land on that premium cable channel and streaming service, but the studio is looking to separate itself from the outlet.

Given how often “Sisu” has been compared to “John Wick” in terms of stylized action, our best guess is that it will follow those movies to Peacock. Unfortunately, the only thing less predictable than where Lionsgate movies will stream when they leave theaters is how long it will take them to reach a streaming platform.

One of the most recent Lionsgate releases, “Alice, Darling,” came to theaters on Dec. 30, 2022. That movie is available for purchase or rental on platforms like Prime Video, but it is still not available via any subscription streaming platforms. Conversely, the company decided to send its Jennifer Lopez-helmed comedy “Shotgun Wedding” directly to streaming on Prime Video, bypassing theaters altogether.

With that information, we think “Sisu” will stay in theaters for roughly 65 to 70 days before heading to streaming on Peacock. That will make it available to stream sometime around Monday, July 1 and Friday, July 5. What better way to celebrate your Fourth of July weekend than watching someone beat up Nazis?