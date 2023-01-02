Canceling fuboTV After Dropping AMC, BBC America, and WE tv? 5 Best Alternatives to Stream AMC Networks

fuboTV announced that they’ve dropped AMC Networks including AMC, BBC America, WE tv, BBC World News, IFC, SundanceTV, el gourmet, AMC Premiere, and Mas Chic.

If you are looking for other alternatives to fuboTV, that still carry those channels, you have plenty of options. The cheapest bundle is Philo, which includes those channels for just $25 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Alternatively, you could consider AMC+, which is just $8.99/mo. after a 7-Day Free Trial, which includes all the channels that are carried across AMC Networks.

If you’re looking for other alternatives to fuboTV, whether a similar channel package or a lower price, we’ve got you covered. We compared channels, DVR, pricing, and plans of five alternatives for fuboTV subscribers.

If you want to compare your favorite channels, use The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to find the best option based on what you watch.

5 Alternatives to Stream AMC Networks Channels

1. AMC+ ($8.99)

One of the reasons that fuboTV dropped AMC Networks, is that there are now ways to get those channels without the need of a cable or streaming bundle.

With AMC+, you get early access to shows on AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV - with full access to Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. It includes thousands of hours of content, on demand, including exclusive originals like Gangs of London and The Mayfair Witches.

While you won’t get a full cable replacement like fuboTV, this is a great option if you need to replace just the AMC line-up. You can stream it for just $8.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

2. Philo ($25)

If you’re willing to sacrifice locals and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 channels of the Top Cable channels from your fuboTV plan.

In addition to channels from AMC (AMC, BBC America, BBC World News, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE tv), you’ll also get channels from A+E like A&E, History and Lifetime and Viacom (MTV, VH1, etc.), and Discovery (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV).

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll lose Bravo, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, and USA Network, but you’ll gain A&E, AMC, History, Lifetime, and WE tv.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an Unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

3. Sling Orange + Blue ($55)

Sling TV offers AMC, BBC America, and IFC in both their Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans ($40). You can also add BBC World News (News Extra), SundanceTV (Hollywood Extra), and WE tv (Lifestyle Extra) as part of their various extra packs.

In addition to channels from AMC, if you choose Sling Orange + Blue ($55), you’ll get AMC, Disney (ESPN, Disney), Discovery (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV), FX, NBCU (Bravo), and Turner (TNT, TBS, CNN).

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll gain A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV. While you’ll lose channels like Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1 in their base plan, you can add some as part of their $6 Extra packs.

In order to get NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network (which fuboTV offers), you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($11).

Sling carries NBC & FOX, but it’s only in select markets, but you can either supplement with an antenna to watch local channels.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 200 Hours for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

4. DIRECTV STREAM ($69.99)

To get AMC, DIRECTV STREAM will be $5 more expensive fuboTV, when the price goes to $74.99 a month on January 23rd. The service has most of the same local ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates than fuboTV.

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll gain A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, truTV, and WE tv, but you’ll lose No Channels.

While fuboTV is adding Bally Sports RSNs in January, DIRECTV STREAM is the only other Live TV Streaming Service to carry Bally Sports RSNs, NESN, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet, ROOT Sports, and NBC Sports RSNs. They are the only service with YES Network, MASN, and Spectrum SportsNet In order to get your local RSN, you will need to get their $89.99 Choice Plan (which is increasing to $99.99 on Jan. 23).

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes Unlimited At-Home Stream and 3 Simultaneous Streams while traveling.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

5. YouTube TV ($64.99)

YouTube TV is the only big bundle that includes A+E Networks like A&E, History, and Lifetime.

You’ll get 32 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. The service carries a similar number of ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates to fuboTV, so you’re likely to get them in your area.

You won’t lose any Top Cable Channels in comparison to YouTube TV, but you’ll gain AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, truTV, and WE tv.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network. The biggest loss is that they only carry NBC Sports RSNs, meaning that if you get your local RSN on fuboTV, it is unlikely you will get it with YouTube.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams, but can upgrade to Unlimited Screens in your home with their $19.99 a month 4K Plus Add-on.

Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports