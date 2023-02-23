DEAL ALERT: Get a Full Year of Peacock Premium for $30 (50% OFF)

If you’re one of the streaming users who was disappointed to learn that Peacock was no longer offering new subscribers the chance to sign up for its free tier, good news! Peacock is now offering a fantastic deal, where new users can snag a full year’s subscription to the service’s ad-supported Premium tier for 50% off.

Using a special promo code, new Peacock subscribers can lock in a monthly subscription price of just $2.50 for 12 months. That’s half off the normal subscription cost of $4.99 per month! A Peacock subscription will grant you access to new hit shows like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air,” Academy Award-nominated Universal movies like “Tár,” and live sports like NFL football, Premier League Soccer, WWE wrestling, and more.

How to Save 50% Off a Year’s Subscription to Peacock

Click here to activate the deal .

. Select your plan (Premium or Premium Plus Without Ads)

Check on the right side of the screen and click “Have a promo code?”

Enter code UMRWKXQECB .

. Fill out your account information and complete the sign-up process.

That’s it! You’re ready to start streaming Peacock for a full year at just $2.50 per month. If you’re a Cox or Xfinity internet user, this is a great deal for you. Cox internet customers lost free access to Peacock Premium in mid-January, and Xfinity users will stop receiving the service for free in April.

One fantastic feature Peacock offers is an expansive library. The service carries hit series like “The Office,” “That ’70s Show” and “Parks and Rec,” plus hundreds of hours of “Law and Order.” That gives users plenty to keep them occupied while they wait for new hit originals like the “Night Court” reboot, or for the next season of “Yellowstone” to arrive.

There are also a ton of live sports available on Peacock Premium. Apart from those listed above, the service offers select MLB games, Notre Dame football, tennis, IndyCar racing, and more. Peacock also offers some of the top cycling events in the world, including the Tour de France. Peacock streams the race already, but starting in 2024 it will become the exclusive home of the Tour.

There’s no better time for prospective users to snag a Peacock Premium subscription. Using promo code UMRWKXQECB, new subscribers can get a whole year of the service for just $2.50 per month.