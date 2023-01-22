DIRECTV STREAM Price Increase Now in Effect; Plans Start at $74.99 Per Month

Nothing is certain in life except for death and taxes… and seemingly, an annual price increase from DIRECTV STREAM.

For the second year in a row, DIRECTV STREAM has increased prices on all of its subscription plans. The Entertainment, Ultimate, and Premier plans have gotten price bumps of $5 each, while the cost of the Choice plan has been raised by $10 per month. With plans now starting at $74.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM is now one of the most expensive live TV streaming services available.

The price increases were first announced by DIRECTV in mid-December.

Users still subscribed to legacy DIRECTV NOW plans will see the cost of their service increase as well. The “Live a Little” plan will increase by $5, “Just Right” by $8, and the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” packages by $10. Those on AT&T TV NOW legacy plans will see their “Plus” and “Max” plans increase by $10 apiece

The company says that subscribers should see new pricing on their first bill on or after Jan. 22, 2023.

DIRECTV STREAM Plans Entertainment: $74.99 a month (+$5)

Choice: $99.99 a month (+$10)

Ultimate: $109.99 a month (+$5)

Premier: $154.99 a month (+$5) DIRECTV NOW Legacy Plans Live a Little: $84.99 a month (+$5)

Just Right: $102.99 a month (+$8)

Go Big: $114.99 a month (+$10)

Go Big Early Adopter Plan: $89.99 (+$10)

In a statement to The Streamable, a spokesperson for DIRECTV said of the price hikes:

“Throughout the year, we invest in multiple product enhancements, sought-after programming and new features that improve our customers’ entertainment experience. We do all of this while managing rising expenses, including challenging programmers’ seeking rate increases that far outpace inflation. As is the case across the Pay TV industry, our customers will see a slight increase on their bills in 2023 that we believe reflects the total value of our services. We do realize this comes at a time when prices are going up for nearly every consumer good and service, and we’ll work individually with our valued customers based on their unique needs.”

DIRECTV STREAM is not the only live TV service to increase prices in recent months. fuboTV announced a similar price hike on Jan. 6, bringing its lowest-cost plan to $74.99 per month as well. Hulu + Live TV also saw a price jump to a starting point of $69.99 per month in December.

Sling TV started the trend of live TV services increasing rates when it raised its prices in November, and plans on that service now start at $40 per month.

Neither YouTube TV nor Philo, have increased the price of their services in 2022 or 2023 as of yet.

One big draw to DIRECTV STREAM is the availability of regional sports networks (RSNs) on the service. Besides fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM is the only service that has Altitude, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest, and the collection of RSNs from Bally Sports.

