DIRECTV STREAM Now Offers discovery+ as Subscription Add-On for $2.99 For First Year

Just in time for the holiday season, live TV streaming service DIRECTV STREAM has added a new way for customers to get the best baking, home decorating, and romantic comedy content to snuggle up on the couch and enjoy. The streamer has made the ad-supported discovery+ add-on just $2.99 per month for your first year.

Normally, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service costs $4.99 for its ad-lite tier, but when DIRECTV STREAM customers sign up for the add-on, they will receive a $2 discount on their monthly bill for as long as they keep the subscription. The deal comes at the perfect time for families to enjoy the “Holiday Baking Championship,” “Christmas Cookie Challenge,” “Gingerbread Showdown,” “Hometown: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,” “Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown,” and the streamer’s slate of holiday movies featuring stars from HGTV and the Food Network.

It is important to note that this subscription to discovery+ only provides access to the service via DIRECTV STREAM. Customers will not have access to the streamer’s content via the discovery+ app or website.

With a merger between discovery+ and HBO Max coming early in 2023, it will be interesting to see how deals like this and discovery+ being available on The Roku Channel will playout moving forward. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been very clear about wanting to open as many revenue streams for the company’s content as humanly possible, so while to this point, HBO Max hasn’t been as ubiquitous across streaming hubs, that very well could change once the services are combined.

On all plans, DIRECTV STREAM includes local channels and 34 of the top 35 cable channels including live sports (ESPN, FS1, USA Network, TNT, TBS), live news (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News), and entertainment (Discovery, Bravo, HGTV, A&E, Hallmark, and more).

On all plans, DIRECTV STREAM includes local channels and 34 of the top 35 cable channels including live sports (ESPN, FS1, USA Network, TNT, TBS), live news (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News), and entertainment (Discovery, Bravo, HGTV, A&E, Hallmark, and more).

