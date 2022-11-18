 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
DIRECTV STREAM discovery+

DIRECTV STREAM Now Offers discovery+ as Subscription Add-On for $2.99 For First Year

Matt Tamanini

Just in time for the holiday season, live TV streaming service DIRECTV STREAM has added a new way for customers to get the best baking, home decorating, and romantic comedy content to snuggle up on the couch and enjoy. The streamer has made the ad-supported discovery+ add-on just $2.99 per month for your first year.

Normally, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service costs $4.99 for its ad-lite tier, but when DIRECTV STREAM customers sign up for the add-on, they will receive a $2 discount on their monthly bill for as long as they keep the subscription. The deal comes at the perfect time for families to enjoy the “Holiday Baking Championship,” “Christmas Cookie Challenge,” “Gingerbread Showdown,” “Hometown: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,” “Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown,” and the streamer’s slate of holiday movies featuring stars from HGTV and the Food Network.

It is important to note that this subscription to discovery+ only provides access to the service via DIRECTV STREAM. Customers will not have access to the streamer’s content via the discovery+ app or website.

With a merger between discovery+ and HBO Max coming early in 2023, it will be interesting to see how deals like this and discovery+ being available on The Roku Channel will playout moving forward. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been very clear about wanting to open as many revenue streams for the company’s content as humanly possible, so while to this point, HBO Max hasn’t been as ubiquitous across streaming hubs, that very well could change once the services are combined.

On all plans, DIRECTV STREAM includes local channels and 34 of the top 35 cable channels including live sports (ESPN, FS1, USA Network, TNT, TBS), live news (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News), and entertainment (Discovery, Bravo, HGTV, A&E, Hallmark, and more).

5-Day Trial
directv.com/stream

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV is available without a contract or extra fees.

All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark.

DIRECTV STREAM starts at $69.99 a month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $89.99, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have have an Ultimate ($104.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($149.99 for 140 channels). In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN Fee or Broadcast TV fee.

The service now includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and Unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.

5-Day Trial
$69.99+ / month
directv.com/stream

Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Channels on Each DIRECTV STREAM Subscription Tier:

“Entertain.” “Choice” “Ultimate” “Premier”
Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial
$69.99 $89.99 $104.99 $149.99
A&E
ABC
ACC Network -
AccuWeather
Altitude -
AMC
American Heroes - -
Animal Planet
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh -
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain -
AT&T SportsNet Southwest -
Audience
AXS TV
Baby TV - -
BabyFirst
Bally Sports Arizona -
Bally Sports Carolinas -
Bally Sports Detroit -
Bally Sports Florida -
Bally Sports Great Lakes -
Bally Sports Indiana -
Bally Sports Kansas City -
Bally Sports Midwest -
Bally Sports New Orleans -
Bally Sports North -
Bally Sports Ohio -
Bally Sports Oklahoma -
Bally Sports San Diego -
Bally Sports SoCal -
Bally Sports South -
Bally Sports Southeast -
Bally Sports Southwest -
Bally Sports Sun -
Bally Sports Tennessee -
Bally Sports West -
Bally Sports Wisconsin -
BBC America
BBC World News - -
BET
BET Her - -
Big Ten Network -
Boomerang
Bounce TV - -
Bravo
Cartoon Network
CBS
CBS Sports Network - -
Cheddar
Cinemax ^ $11 ^ $11 ^ $11
CLEO TV
CMT
CNBC
CNBC World -
CNN
CNN En Español
CNN International
Comedy Central
Comedy.TV -
Cooking Channel -
Cozi TV - -
CSPAN
CSPAN 2
Destination America - -
Discovery
Discovery Family - -
Discovery Life - -
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
Disney XD
DIY - -
E!
El Rey Network - -
ESPN
ESPN Deportes - -
ESPN2
ESPN3
ESPNEWS -
ESPNU -
Estrella TV - -
Food Network
Fox
Fox Business Network
Fox News
FS1
Fox Sports 2 - -
Fox Sports Arizona -
Fox Sports Carolinas -
Fox Sports Detroit -
Fox Sports Florida -
Fox Sports Indiana -
Fox Sports Kansas City -
Fox Sports Midwest -
Fox Sports New Orleans -
Fox Sports North -
Fox Sports Ohio -
Fox Sports Oklahoma -
Fox Sports Prime Ticket -
Fox Sports San Diego -
Fox Sports South -
Fox Sports Southeast -
Fox Sports Southwest -
Fox Sports Sun -
Fox Sports Tennessee -
Fox Sports West -
Fox Sports Wisconsin -
Freeform
Fuse -
Fusion -
FX
FXM - -
FXX
FYI - -
Great American Family - -
Galavision
Golf Channel -
Great American Country - -
Grit - -
GSN -
Hallmark Channel
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries ^ $5
HBO ^ $15 ^ $15 ^ $15
HGTV
History
HLN
HSN
IFC
Investigation Discovery
Ion -
JusticeCentral.TV -
Lifetime
Lifetime Movie Network - -
LOGO - -
Magnolia Network -
Marquee Sports Network -
MASN -
MASN2 -
MLB Network -
MotorTrend Network
MSG -
MSG Sportsnet -
MSNBC
MTV
MTV Classic - -
MTV2
MyNetworkTV
Nat Geo Wild - -
National Geographic
NBA TV -
NBC
NBC Sports Bay Area -
NBC Sports Boston -
NBC Sports California -
NBC Sports Chicago -
NBC Sports Washington -
NESN -
NewsmaxTV -
NewsNation -
NHL Network - -
Nick Jr.
Nickelodeon
Nicktoons -
Olympic Channel - -
OWN -
Oxygen - -
Paramount Network
PBS
PBS Kids
POP -
QVC
Reelz
Revolt
RFD TV
Root Sports Northwest -
Science -
SEC Network -
SEC Network+ -
Showtime ^ $11 ^ $11 ^ $11
Smithsonian Channel ^ $5 ^ $5
Spectrum SportsNet -
Spectrum SportsNet LA -
Sportsman Channel - -
SportsNet NY -
SportsTime Ohio -
Starz ^ $11 ^ $11 ^ $11
Starz Encore ^ $11 ^ $11
SundanceTV
Syfy
Tastemade -
TBS
TCM
TeenNick
Telemundo
Tennis Channel -
The CW
The Weather Channel -
TLC
TNT
Travel Channel -
truTV
TUDN - -
TV Land
TV One
TVG -
UniMás -
Universal Kids - -
Universo - -
Univision
UPtv -
USA Network
VH1
Vice TV
WE tv
YES Network -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.