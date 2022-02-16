Starzplay Expands to Nordics

Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz has expanded to the Nordics with the launch of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) Starzplay app and a dedicated Starzplay channel on the Apple TV app.

Superna Kalle, President, Starz International said, “Following our initial successful rollout in 2020, we are excited to expand our footprint in the Nordics, with local viewers now able to access our full offering both directly through the app and via our partners Apple and Viaplay. We’re looking forward to getting to know our Nordic audience even better to bring them premium, curated and thrilling programming through an expanded number of touchpoints – unlocking the best of global content.”

Starzplay is now available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland through its DTC app and on the Apple TV app on iOS devices, along with smart TVs such as Sony and TCL. The app will cost 49 Kr. in Denmark, 59 Kr. in Sweden, 59 Kr. in Norway, and €5.99 in Finland.

In 2020, Starzplay released a selection of content across all five Nordic territories on NENT’s streaming service Viaplay. Now the full premium service, including new movies, will be available through the Starzplay branded areas on Viaplay, as well as integrated into the Viaplay catalog for all Viaplay subscribers at no additional cost.

The extended roll-out will bring international series from the Starzplay slate. This includes “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Force,” and upcoming titles like “The Girl from Plainville” with Elle Fanning, “Gaslit” starring Julia Roberts, and “Becoming Elizabeth.”