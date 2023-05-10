ESPN+ Gets Exclusive International NFL Game Again in 2023

The NFL schedule release is one of the last gasps of air fans of the league get before the long, hot summer months of no football take hold. This year’s schedule release takes place May 11, but like most years a few of the most special games have already been unveiled, such as the NFL’s international schedule.

The league has revealed that it will make one of those international contests a streaming exclusive, much like in 2022. The Oct. 1 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons will only be available on ESPN+. The Jaguars are a fixture in international games for the NFL; their owner Shahid Khan has strong ties to England, and the Jaguars play at least one game every year overseas.

This is the second year in a row that ESPN+ has gotten an exclusive NFL game. Last year’s contest between the Jaguars and the Denver Broncos became the most-watched live event in ESPN+ history, though the company declined to provide specific viewer metrics. This demonstrates once again the awesome power of the NFL on TV; a game between two clubs from smaller media markets that started at 7:30 a.m. in the Denver market still drew the most views of any ESPN+ sporting event.

There will be five total NFL international games this year, with the rest appearing on NFL Network. There are some exciting matchups on the schedule; the November 5 game between the Miami Dolphins and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs is one that many NFL fans are already circling on their calendars.

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP BROADCAST October 1 (Week 4) 9:30 a.m. Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars ESPN+ October 8 (Week 5) 9:30 a.m. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Network October 15 (Week 6) 9:30 a.m. Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Network November 5 (Week 9) 9:30 a.m. Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Network November 12 (Week 10) 9:30 a.m. Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Network

“In what promises to be a great spectacle of football for our global fans, we are thrilled to announce the five games to be played internationally in 2023, a record number of regular season games in Europe in a season,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President. “We are excited to bring three games to London once again, a city with a huge love for the sport and a passionate fan base across the UK. We are also pleased to confirm that the two games in Germany will be played in Frankfurt, a city steeped in NFL heritage. We look forward to staging both games at Eintracht Frankfurt’s Stadium, building on the incredible atmosphere experienced at last season’s game in Munich.”

The league has been conservative about making more of its games available as streaming-only products, and understandably so when considering its 12-figure broadcast rights deals with major networks. The league makes a lot of money off showing games on linear TV, but it has expanded its streaming presence. In addition to exclusive games on ESPN+, national broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football” became solely available on Prime Video in 2022. Prime Video is taking a step up this year, as well, as the service will host the first-ever Black Friday NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets.