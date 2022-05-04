ESPN+ Announces First Ever Exclusive NFL Game

Are you a fan of the Denver Broncos or Jacksonville Jaguars? Or are you just a football junkie who will never miss an opportunity to watch an NFL game? Well, in either case, it looks like you are going to want to make sure that you have an ESPN+ subscription come this fall as on Wednesday, the worldwide leader in sports’ announced the streaming service’s first-ever exclusive NFL game.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and the Jags will play in London’s Wembley Stadium beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET in a game that will only be available on ESPN+. The NFL had previously announced that the streamer would be the exclusive home of one of the league’s international games this season, but hadn’t yet made public which one it would be.

On Wednesday, the league announced all four games that will be played outside the United States this year. In addition to the ESPN+ matchup, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 13 in Munich, the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany. The game will be played in Allianz Arena — home of FC Bayern Munich.

Additionally, on Oct. 2 the Minnesota Vikings will play the New Orleans Saints in London, as will the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9. Both of those games will be played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The full 2022 NFL schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 12 on NFL Network.