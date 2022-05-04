ESPN+ Announces First Ever Exclusive NFL Game
Are you a fan of the Denver Broncos or Jacksonville Jaguars? Or are you just a football junkie who will never miss an opportunity to watch an NFL game? Well, in either case, it looks like you are going to want to make sure that you have an ESPN+ subscription come this fall as on Wednesday, the worldwide leader in sports’ announced the streaming service’s first-ever exclusive NFL game.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and the Jags will play in London’s Wembley Stadium beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET in a game that will only be available on ESPN+. The NFL had previously announced that the streamer would be the exclusive home of one of the league’s international games this season, but hadn’t yet made public which one it would be.
On Wednesday, the league announced all four games that will be played outside the United States this year. In addition to the ESPN+ matchup, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 13 in Munich, the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany. The game will be played in Allianz Arena — home of FC Bayern Munich.
Additionally, on Oct. 2 the Minnesota Vikings will play the New Orleans Saints in London, as will the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9. Both of those games will be played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The full 2022 NFL schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 12 on NFL Network.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.