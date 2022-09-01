Exclusive ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ Content Coming to Amazon Fire TV Every Saturday

Amazon is going all-in to generate even more buzz for its newest Prime Video show “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The company announced this week that Amazon Fire TV customers would be getting exclusive content every week that ties into the “The Rings of Power” series.

The exclusives will mostly take the form of bonus features and footage that audiences won’t be able to see anywhere other than Fire TV. Since the footage will drop every Saturday, and “Rings of Power” airs each Friday, it’s likely that the footage will be in the form of a sneak peek at the next week’s episode.

“Fire TV has everything you need to get ready for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video,” Amazon Fire TV head of product marketing Alex Danskin said. “We’re excited that Fire TV is the only place to access never-before-seen footage, including exclusive looks into Tolkien’s world every week, as well as custom Alexa and smart home features that help get you fully immersed in Middle-earth.”

Fire TV customers can access their exclusive “Rings of Power” content by clicking the hero placement banner, or through the “Editor’s Choice” row on their home screens. Below is a sample of the exclusive footage Amazon will make available on Fire TV:

Fire TV customers will also have access to special “Rings of Power” remote voice commands. When users say “Alexa, Enable Rings of Power Routine,” Alexa will dim smart lights to 50%, play “The Rings of Power” theme song, and turn the Fire TV on to the series. Amazon is also partnering with Reddit to promote the show via a weekly talk on the Lord of The Rings on Prime subreddit. These talks will take place every Saturday at 10 a.m. ET allowing users to comment live.

The exclusive content being offered by Amazon is similar to the marketing campaign rolled out by HBO for “House of The Dragon.” Xfinity customers were granted access to free “Game of Thrones” episodes and more as HBO prepared to roll out its latest fantasy epic.

The two shows have similar marketing strategies, so it’s fair to wonder if they’ll end up cannibalizing each other’s audiences to some degree. However, given that they are very different shows that offer different types of fantasy, it will be fascinating to see how large the crossover audience ends up being.