fuboTV Adds Wired2Fish TV, CampusLore Sports to Programming Lineup
Fishing enthusiasts and college sports lovers are in for a treat thanks to fuboTV. The spirts-focused live TV streaming service has added two new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels from Navio Networks to its lineup: Wired2Fish TV and CampusLore Sports.
With programming produced and supplied by the top names in the fishing industry showcasing a lineup of fishing legends, entertaining personalities, celebrities, and well-known anglers, Wired2Fish TV is devoted to fishing lovers and reaches more than 60 million anglers in the United States market. Wired2Fish TV, the only FAST channel entirely devoted to fishing, offers a mix of live events and creative original programming.
CampusLore Sports offers an unmatched look at the world of sports, with original live daily programming featuring professional athletes breaking down games and the latest news, interviews with top players and coaches, game day matchup simulations, and replays of the greatest games in NCAA history.
“We are thrilled to partner with Fubo to bring our highly regarded channels to their platform,” Navio Networks CEO Doug Neiman said. “Fubo has a powerful streaming TV offering, with a strong emphasis on sports. We are confident that their subscribers will enjoy our top-notch fishing and college sports programming. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with FuboTV.”
Since the start of the year, Fubo has experienced some significant shifts. The streaming service announced that it would drop nine AMC-owned networks in January, including AMC, BBC America, WE tv, BBC World News, IFC, SundanceTV, el gourmet, AMC Premiere, and Mas Chic, and raised its base prices by $5 and added in near-universal regional sports network (RSN) fees as well.
But the news hasn’t been all negative. Speedvision, a racing-focused network, and EarthxTV, an environmental sustainability television network, are now available on fuboTV as well, as the streamer continues to bring more and more content to the platform.
