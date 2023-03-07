fuboTV Adds Environmental Network EarthxTV to Base Subscription Package
If you’re interested in saving the planet and making it a more sustainable place, fuboTV has a new channel you’ll be dying to check out. The Dallas-based environmental sustainability television network EarthxTV recently announced a multi-year distribution deal to deliver its content to fuboTV viewers in the United States.
EarthxTV is now available to U.S. subscribers of Fubo’s base “Pro” package, which includes more than 115 channels featuring premium sports, entertainment, news, and family entertainment programming. The varied lineup of programming offered by EarthxTV highlights the initiatives of trailblazers and visionaries who are altering the way we view the planet and its resources. For new customers, Fubo provides a free trial to try out its streaming service and its content
“Fubo has built an impressive audience by tapping into the passions of its viewers. We’re thrilled to join its lineup of channels,” EarthxTV’s Head of Distribution Rajan Singh said. “Our mission is to share the inspiring stories of the people working to make our planet a better and more sustainable place for everyone. From a young conservationist saving rhinos to people building homes out of recycled and upcycled materials, EarthxTV spotlights positive changes that affect us all.”
EarthxTV has rapidly grown across premium cable, satellite, and digital channels since its 2022 launch. Viewers can watch EarthxTV on Spectrum TV from Charter and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) in the United States, Sky and Freeview in the United Kingdom, M7 in Europe, and Claro in México. Fubo subscribers can watch EarthxTV’s most popular original series, including “House of What?!,” American Forest Fires,” “Wild Wonders with Brooke,” and “Defenders of the Wild with Ivan Carter.”
Fubo has faced some major changes since the start of the year. In January, fuboTV dropped nine AMC-owned channels including, AMC, BBC America, WE tv, BBC World News, IFC, SundanceTV, el gourmet, AMC Premiere, and Mas Chic, and raised its prices by $5. The Pro plan has increased from $69.99 to $74.99 per month and the Elite plan has jumped from $79.99 to $84.99. Fubo also lost CBS affiliates in 160 markets at the end of January, but company CEO David Gandler during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call the streamer has been largely unaffected.
It hasn’t been all bad news, though. The streamer added even more live sports content with the addition of Bally Sports’ 19 regional sports networks (RSNs) to customers in select markets in early February. Additionally, fuboTV now carries Speedvision, a racing-centric network for all the car lovers out there.
