fuboTV Now Allows Recurring Recordings of Pre and Post-Game Shows For Your Favorite Sports Team

fuboTV has worked hard to cultivate an image of being the best live TV streaming service for sports fans. Fubo offers ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12 Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and more, demonstrating the platform’s commitment to offering the most possible sports coverage.

One area fuboTV customers might have felt was lacking in their service was the ability to record certain sports programs and watch them later on demand without having to manually set their recorders every time the shows aired. Fubo offers users 1,000 hours of DVR in its base plan, but certain content was not available for recurring recording until earlier this month.

Now, Fubo users will be able to set a recurring recording of certain pre and postgame shows to watch at their leisure on-demand, including:

“College GameDay”

“Monday Night Kickoff”

ESPN’s “NFL Live”

Golf Central

Tennis Channel’s “Courtside Live” MLB Network’s “Hot Stove” and “Quick Pitch”

Various shows on fuboTV’s Adventure Plus Package

Most pre and postgame shows of your favorite local teams (Knicks, Rangers, Mets, Islanders, Devils, Cubs, White Sox, Phillies, Astros, Rockets, Red Socks, Bruins, Mariners, Kracken, etc)

In April 2021, fuboTV added a “Team Recording” feature that allowed for users to automatically record every game of their favorite team. This is one step further because it will also make sure that fans don’t miss all of the conversations before and after the game.

Fubo has had a busy end to 2022. A cyber attack during a semifinal match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup forced the company into damage control mode for a few weeks, though it thankfully appears that customer financial data was not breached in the attack.

In better news for fuboTV, the service recently struck up a more substantial business relationship with Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBG). Fubo users in select markets now have access to Bally Sports' lineup of regional sports networks (RSNs), which Sinclair owns. fuboTV also added Sinclair's Marquee Sports Network in December, bringing the Chicago Cubs-focused channel to users nationwide.

Sports betting enthusiasts should keep an eye on Fubo in 2023. Although the service pulled back on its own gaming and wagering efforts in August, CEO David Gandler said in November that he was still “extremely bullish on the integration of gaming and video.”