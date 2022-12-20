fuboTV Provides Update on Customer Financial Data Following Cyber Attack During World Cup Semifinal

The 2022 FIFA World Cup should have been a big boost to the live TV streaming service fuboTV. Fubo is a sports-focused streamer, and the World Cup is arguably the most popular sporting event in the world, which draws all the more viewers because it only takes place once every four years.

This year, however, Fubo’s dream of a seamless World Cup turned into a nightmare during France’s semifinal match with Morocco on Dec. 14. On that day, many customers could not log into their Fubo accounts, and access was not restored until after the match had been completed.

Shortly after, the company issued a statement claiming that it had been the victim of a cyber attack. “The incident was not related to any bandwidth constraints on Fubo’s part,” the company said. “We were instead the target of a criminal cyber attack.”

Now Fubo has issued another statement, this time in the hopes of allaying customer fears about their financial data being exposed. The company is still investigating the attack, but it says, at this time, it has “no reason to believe credit cards were compromised as a result of the attack.”

“Consistent with industry standards, we record only partial credit card numbers and expiration dates and do not store the full number or CVV information,” Fubo said. “We use a third-party vendor to process and store customer credit card data, and we have no indication the vendor’s systems were affected by this incident.”

Fubo also promised to provide another update when its investigation is complete. The company must do whatever it can to ensure it wins back the trust of its users. As a smaller streaming platform, sitting at 1.23 million U.S. customers, fuboTV cannot afford to lose the faith of a large proportion of its viewers, and subscribers being concerned that their data is not secure would definitely do that.

The company did get some good news recently, however. Fubo announced on Monday that it had signed a carriage deal with the E.W. Scripps Co. to add a slate of channels from Scripps to its service. ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce, Grit, Newsy (becoming Scripps News on Jan. 1) and Court TV are all available now to fuboTV users at no additional cost.

Fubo also came to an agreement with Amazon in November to offer a free, sports-focused streaming channel on Freevee. The new channel, dubbed the Fubo Sports Network, features live sports, original programming, and other sports-focused content.