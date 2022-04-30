fuboTV Raises RSN Fee in Chicago Market to $8.99 a Month For Marquee Sports Network & NBC Sports Chicago

In April 2021, fuboTV added Marquee Sports Network in the Chicago market and the surrounding areas. With the addition, they introduced a $6 a month RSN Fee for customers in that market. Similar to a change that took place in New England in January, that price is going up.

New customers in the Chicago market will see the RSN Fee increase to $8.99 a month (a 50% increase) immediately, while existing customers will see the change take effect on their first payment after July 1st, 2022. This matches the RSN Fee that they charge in the New England market, but is more than the $5-6 they charge in the New York, Seattle, and some other markets.

Even with the additional fee and their recent price hike, fuboTV is still the least expensive option to stream Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Chicago. Your only other option is DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan which is $89.99 a month. With the additional fee, you can get the Pro Plan for $78.99 a month.

In a letter to customers, fuboTV said:

Dear subscriber, In order to continue bringing you the best in sports programming and live coverage of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls & Chicago Blackhawks, we will be changing your RSN (regional sports network) fee to $8.99/month. This will take effect on your next billing cycle following July 01, 2022. For more details on regional sports fees, click here. Thank you, The fuboTV Team

Since August 2020, fuboTV has added a RSN fee in most markets that carry Regional Sports, except those with only NBC Sports RSNs. The $5 fee however is still ~$10 less than what is charged by cable operators.

The good news is, structurally, it does set-up the possibility of them adding additional RSNs, which doesn’t seem likely on YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV at their current price. In the last year, fuboTV added AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and ROOT Sports Northwest.