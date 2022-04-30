 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NESN fuboTV NBC Sports Boston

fuboTV Raises RSN Fee in Chicago Market to $8.99 a Month For Marquee Sports Network & NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Gurwin

In April 2021, fuboTV added Marquee Sports Network in the Chicago market and the surrounding areas. With the addition, they introduced a $6 a month RSN Fee for customers in that market. Similar to a change that took place in New England in January, that price is going up.

New customers in the Chicago market will see the RSN Fee increase to $8.99 a month (a 50% increase) immediately, while existing customers will see the change take effect on their first payment after July 1st, 2022. This matches the RSN Fee that they charge in the New England market, but is more than the $5-6 they charge in the New York, Seattle, and some other markets.

Even with the additional fee and their recent price hike, fuboTV is still the least expensive option to stream Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Chicago. Your only other option is DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan which is $89.99 a month. With the additional fee, you can get the Pro Plan for $78.99 a month.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Marquee Sports Network ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
NBC Sports Chicago ≥ $89.99 - - -

In a letter to customers, fuboTV said:

Dear subscriber,

In order to continue bringing you the best in sports programming and live coverage of the
Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls & Chicago Blackhawks, we will be changing your RSN (regional sports network) fee to $8.99/month.

This will take effect on your next billing cycle following July 01, 2022. For more details on regional sports fees, click here.

Thank you,
The fuboTV Team

Since August 2020, fuboTV has added a RSN fee in most markets that carry Regional Sports, except those with only NBC Sports RSNs. The $5 fee however is still ~$10 less than what is charged by cable operators.

The good news is, structurally, it does set-up the possibility of them adding additional RSNs, which doesn’t seem likely on YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV at their current price. In the last year, fuboTV added AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and ROOT Sports Northwest.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.