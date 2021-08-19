FuboTV Nabs Exclusive Rights to Serie A, Coppa Italia in Canada

It looks like hoarding rights to soccer coverage isn’t just a US thing.

On Thursday, fuboTV announced it has acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada. The new multi-year agreements bolster fuboTV’s sports focus in Canada by adding Italian soccer to its existing library that already includes Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Turkish Super Lig, and Copa Sudamericana, the Qatar World Cup 2022, qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the United States, and Liga MX home matches of Club Deportivo Guadalajara S.A. de C.V. (Chivas) in Canada. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Coppa Italia agreement includes a minimum of 41 live matches per season from the annual Italian cup competition plus the Supercoppa Italiana. All matches will stream exclusively in Canada on fuboTV. fuboTV will also be the exclusive English language home of Italy’s Serie A, one of the world’s top soccer leagues, in Canada. Serie A consists of 380 matches annually with fuboTV’s coverage beginning August 21.

“With Canadians cutting the cord at an increasing pace comparable to the U.S. market, according to a report by Boon Dog Professional Services, we see a tremendous growth opportunity for fuboTV,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “Our mission is to attract Canadians looking for low-cost, consumer-friendly offerings to our premium sports-first live TV streaming platform. Today’s agreements for Serie A and Coppa Italia bring two of the most prestigious international soccer brands to fuboTV, further differentiating our platform with exclusive live sports that Canadians can’t watch anywhere else, and at a low price point.”

“We are very proud to announce the agreements with fuboTV to broadcast Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the Supercoppa Italiana,” said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A. “Thanks also to the partnerships with Infront and S&T Sports Group, all the fans of Italian football in Canada will be able to follow our competitions with the same passion as always.”

Serie A coverage on Canada’s fuboTV begins Saturday, August 21. The next set of Coppa Italia games kicks off in December.

What programming is included in the fuboTV Canada plan?

The fuboTV base plan in Canada has some significant differences from its plan in the United States. It includes several channels and sports packages that are not included in the fuboTV United States plan. The fuboTV Canada base plan includes the following programming:

Canadian Channel Programming Highlights beIN Sports

beIN Sports en Espanol - Ligue 1

- Copa Libertadores

- Turkish Super Lig

- Copa Sudamericana beIN SPORTS Canada - Ligue 1

- FIA European Rallycross Championship

- Motocross World Championship BenficaTV - Benfica home matches

- Preseason frendlies

- News and analysis Fight Network - World Series of Fighting

- ONE Fighting Championship

- Golden Boy Promotions

- GLORY Kickboxing

- Impact Wrestling

- Ring of Honor Wrestling fubo Sports Network - Coppa Italia

- Serie A

- Select Chivas Real matches

- Drinks with Binks

- No Chill with Gilbert Arenas

- The Cooligans GameTV - Let’s Make a Deal

- Family Feud

- The Price is Right

- Battlebots MLB Network - Major League Baseball game coverage

- MLB Tonight

- Hot Stove

- Quick Pitch Paramount Network - The Art of Ink

- Bar Rescue

- Friends

- Ink Master

- Lip Sync Battle

- Two and Half Men

- Bellator MMA

How much does fuboTV Canada cost?

fuboTV Canada has three featured plans:

Plan Price Canada Monthly $14.99 CAD/month Canada Quarterly $29.99 CAD/quarter Canada Annual $99.99 CAD/year

These plans and prices are currently available for new fuboTV Canada subscribers. Existing subscribers will see these plans and prices available beginning with their next billing cycle on or after September 1, 2021. All fuboTV Canada plans include the channels listed above, 250-hour DVR, and Family Share.

More information is available from fuboTV here.

What devices can I watch fuboTV Canada on?

The fuboTV app can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Google TV with Chromecast, and Apple TV devices, along with iOS and Android mobile devices. However, unlike the United States, the fuboTV app is not available on Smart TV platforms (Hisense, LG TV, Samsung) or XBOX in Canada.