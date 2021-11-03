 Skip to Content
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

FOX Sports Nabs Broadcast Rights to UEFA European National Soccer Matches

Jeff Kotuby

FOX Sports adds another big name in soccer to their broadcasting catalog.

Today, FOX Sports announced it reached a six-year agreement to broadcast select UEFA European soccer tournaments, including:

  • UEFA European Football Championship 2024
  • UEFA European Football Championship 2028
  • UEFA Nations League
  • UEFA National Team Competitions (including FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers and the Euro Qualifiers)
  • All Friendly Matches controlled by UEFA

Unfortunately for FOX, the rights for the top UEFA property, the Champions League, weren’t up for grabs this go-around and won’t be until 2024.

FOX Sports will broadcast more than 1,500 soccer matches beginning with the UEFA Nations League in June 2022. FOX Sports says coverage of these competitions can be made available on the FOX Bet and FOX Bet Super 6 services, “complementing the user experience of these platforms.”

FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the vast majority of the matches will be available on FS1, though some may appear on FOX broadcast.

“We are thrilled to welcome UEFA’s most-coveted events to FOX Sports’ unrivaled soccer portfolio,” said FOX Sports CEO and executive producer, Eric Shanks. “The Euros fit perfectly into the world’s greatest tournaments – including the FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cups, CONMEBOL Copa América, and CONCACAF Gold Cup – solidifying FOX Sports’ summer of soccer through 2028.”

The UEFA European Football Championship joins FOX Sports’ international soccer lineup, which already includes the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup, CONMEBOL Copa América, and Concacaf Gold Cup. FOX also has broadcast rights to Major League Soccer, America’s top flight of professional soccer. Could we also see FOX go for the rights to broadcast the US Men’s National Team?

In a world where ViacomCBS has been nabbing up soccer broadcasting rights as if they were stockpiling for the end of the world, FOX managed to sneak in and grab a pretty nice deal here. Many of the world’s most popular national teams, including England, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France, play in the “Euro” and will no doubt draw the attention of fans interested in seeing Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Benzema, Mbappe, and more.

According to FOX, additional details like broadcasters and coverage plans will be announced at a later date.

