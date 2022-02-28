FuboTV vs. DIRECTV STREAM - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, is fuboTV or DIRECTV STREAM a better choice? The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you’d like a quick comparison, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker. Let’s dig in to compare your options.

Winner on Price: fuboTV

FuboTV is $64.99 / month, while DIRECTV STREAM starts at $69.99 / month and goes up from there. The channel lineups vary, but fuboTV wins if you’re just looking for a less expensive base tier.

Winner on Overall Channels: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM’s most basic package includes 34 of the top 35 cable channels, which tops fuboTV’s 27.

Overall, fuboTV has access to 108 channels while DIRECTV STREAM offers 211.

DIRECTV STREAM offers every major channel fuboTV does, but also gives you access to A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV. That alone may be enough to make your decision.

Channel Upgrade Bundles

DIRECTV STREAM offers a whopping four different tiers of services.

Entertainment : 81 channels for $69.99 / month

: 81 channels for $69.99 / month Choice : 174 channels for $89.99 / month

: 174 channels for $89.99 / month Ultimate : 207 channels for $104.99 / month

: 207 channels for $104.99 / month Premier: 211 channels for $149.99 / month

FuboTV counters those packages by offering several smaller add-ons. In many cases, this gives you access to channels DIRECTV doesn’t offer. For specific channel availability, you can enter your favorites in The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker.

Winner on Local Channels: Draw

Both services offer ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

Winner on Sports Channels: DIRECTV STREAM

Pro Sports Networks

One important choice for viewers is whether they want to watch the NBA on TNT or MLB on TBS. If so, DIRECTV STREAM is the service you’d need.

FuboTV includes NFL Network in its base package. Another $11/month gives you the Sports Plus add-on, which means access to MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SI TV, Stadium, Stadium Plus, Tennis Channel, TVG2, and VSiN.

DIRECTV STREAM offers MLB Network and NBA TV starting at the “Choice” package for $89.99 / month. DIRECTV STREAM does not offer NFL Network or NFL RedZone.

Regional Sports Networks

This is the biggest benefit if you choose DIRECTV STREAM. It offers the widest access to RSNs of any live streaming service, though your price can escalate quickly to get them.

Only DIRECTV STREAM offers Altitude, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, MASN, MASN2, Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network.

However, fuboTV wins if you need these channels: NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, and NBC Sports Washington+.

Both services offer these regional sports networks: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Washington, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.

College Sports Networks

When it comes to college sports, both services are comparable. Both provide ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Only DIRECTV STREAM offers ESPNU in its base package, however.

International Sports Networks

For fans of international sports, fuboTV can provide Chelsea TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, and TyCSports for an additional $6.

Winner on Included Features: fuboTV

4K

FuboTV offers 4K included in its base package. See this list of upcoming 4K events. You’ll usually see sports events on NBC, FOX, FS1, and Big Ten Network available in ultra high-defintion.

DIRECTV STREAM does not currently offer 4K.

DVR

DIRECTV STREAM allows unlimited recording that will stay on the service for nine months. FuboTV offers a 250-hour cloud DVR. For another $5/month, you can upgrade to a 1000-hour DVR.

Lookback

FuboTV’s lookback feature lets you watch sports and entertainment shows that aired in the previous three days that aren’t available on demand. Some of these shows allow you to skip commercials.

Verdict

DIRECTV STREAM will appeal to people who want the maximum number of channels at any price. The service offers almost twice as many channels. If you’re a sports fan who loves to follow a specific franchise, DIRECTV STREAM may be your only streaming option. That access doesn’t come cheap, however. This would also be your choice if you have to have A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

If you’re okay with a smaller channel lineup, fuboTV offers a lot to like. Included 4K is a great benefit for those with high-end TVs. The inexpensive channel add-ons allow a lot of flexibility as well. For NFL fans, the inclusion of NFL Network and NFL RedZone make this a more attractive package. The included unlimited DVR is also a superior feature.