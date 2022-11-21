Hallmark Announces Spanish-Language Christmas Originals Lineup Available on Canela.TV

In October, the Hallmark Channel and the Spanish-language ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service Canela.TV announced a deal to bring Spanish-dubbed versions of Hallmark original movies to the service for free.

Now, the two companies are providing more details about their partnership, including the titles that will be available. The lineup of Spanish-language holiday films is now available to Canela.TV users.

The films being offered by Hallmark include:

Sugar Plum Twist (El Hada de Ázucar con Twist): Starring Jamie Gray Hyder and Laura Rosguer

Starring Jamie Gray Hyder and Laura Rosguer Enchanted Christmas (Navidad Encantada): Starring Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega

Starring Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega Gingerbread Miracle (El Milagro del Pan de Jengibre): Starring Merritt Patterson and Jon-Michael Ecker

Starring Merritt Patterson and Jon-Michael Ecker Christmas at Castle Hart (Navidad en Castle Hart): Starring Lacy Chabert and Stuart Townsend

Starring Lacy Chabert and Stuart Townsend Christmas Made to Order (Navidad a la Medida): Starring Alexa PenaVega and Jonathan Bennett

Starring Alexa PenaVega and Jonathan Bennett Open by Christmas (La Tarjeta de Navidad): Starring Alison Sweeny and Brennan Elliot

Starring Alison Sweeny and Brennan Elliot Angel of Christmas (Ángel de Navidad): Starring Jennifer Finnegan and Jonathan Scarfe

Starring Jennifer Finnegan and Jonathan Scarfe Jingle Bell Bride (La Novia de Navidad): Starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe

“We are delighted to be bringing our signature holiday movies to Hispanic audiences, in Spanish, through Canela.TV and be a part of the celebrations that this audience looks forward to all year,” Hallmark EVP Judi Lopez said. “Hallmark’s holiday movies are an annual event that audiences have come to love and we hope to add more moments of delight for Hispanic families through our partners at Canela.TV during the holidays.”

The partnership marks the first time that Hallmark movies have been presented in Spanish. Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites, so there’s no denying the new Spanish-language offerings from Hallmark will have a wide reach.

“Traditions and celebrations are a big part of our culture and we are thrilled to be able to offer our audience these beautiful and heartfelt Hallmark holiday classics that are sure to resonate with them,” Canela founder and CEO Isabel Rafferty Zavala said. “As Hispanic families gather for the holidays, these Hallmark holiday movies on Canela.TV will surely add to the joy of the season.”

Hallmark has been working hard to make sure as many streaming users as possible enjoy its Christmas content this season. The channel recently launched a holiday-dedicated hub on Peacock, packed with holiday moves and shows. The Hallmark channel also became available to Hulu + Live TV users in mid-November.