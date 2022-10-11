Hallmark Media Announces Deal with Canela.TV to Air Hallmark Original Movies in Spanish

Until now, Spanish-language speakers of Hallmark’s heartwarming original movies had no way to enjoy them in their native language. Just in time for the holidays, however, that will be changing. Hallmark has announced a new partnership with the Spanish-language free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service Canela.TV. Hallmark will now show Spanish-dubbed versions of its original movies on Canela.TV for free.

“Similar to our parent company Hallmark Cards, home of the Spanish-language lifestyle and greeting card line VIDA,” Hallmark Media EVP of distribution Judi Lopez said, “our storytelling revolves around those elements that reflect the heart and soul of the Hispanic community – love, family, traditions, celebratory gatherings, and joy. This important partnership with Canela Media allows us to deepen our connection with our existing Hispanic viewers, while expanding that audience in delivering Hallmark’s signature movies in Spanish for the first time.”

Canela.TV is a free Spanish language streaming service that is available on all major streaming devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android as well as on many other smart TVs. All subscribers need to sign up is an email address, and registering allows viewers to save their progress on a show, compile a favorites list and alter their language settings.

“We are so immensely proud of our partnership and momentous collaboration between Hallmark Media and Canela Media.” Canela Media founder and CEO Isabel Rafferty Zavala said. “Love and family are universal and now we are adding even more ‘amor’ and ‘familia’ to our content offering with Hallmark’s signature movies on Canela.TV, in Spanish, for our audience to enjoy. And it’s not just the familiar values that our audience will love, these are movies that will delight and entertain the entire family, across every generation in the home.”

Canela is also launching original content in October. The first original show — a daily entertainment news program, “¡Ponle Canela!” — debuted on Oct. 10, while reality series “Secretos De Villanas” arrives Oct. 20. CEO Isabel Rafferty Zavala launched Canela Media in May 2020 to create an 8,000-hour library of Hispanic movies and TV shows. The streamer says it reaches 23 million unique users in the U.S., Mexico, and Colombia.