How to Redeem MLS Season Pass for Free for 2023 MLS Season

If you are a T-Mobile customer who loves the beautiful game, today is a big day. In honor of Apple TV’s first season as the home for every single Major League Soccer game, subscribers to the mobile carrier will get MLS Season Pass included in their T-Mobile or Sprint plan for free. While free is always good, this deal is especially nice for fans to be able to get their first look at how Apple will approach being the primary home for MLS games.

Take advantage of the deal now, because the MLS season kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 25 and this deal will only be available through March 14. The package normally costs $14.99 per month during the season or $99 for the entire season, so if you are a soccer fan who is already paying for T-Mobile, you definitely want to take advantage of this.

Season Pass will include every single game that MLS teams play for the next 10 years, including regular season, post-season, and even all Leagues Cup matches. Also a part of the package will be of hundreds of developmental league games MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT. This plan is the ideal way for fans who are obsessed with the sport to get all of the soccer action they can handle.

How to Redeem Free MLS Season Pass

1. Open T-Mobile Tuesday App

To redeem the offer, subscribers will be able to access an exclusive link from the T-Mobile Tuesday app starting on Feb. 21.

2. Click “Copy Code and Redeem” in T-Mobile Tuesday App

Once you click “Copy Code and Redeem” in the T-Mobile Tuesday App.

3. Create or Log into Your Apple TV Account.

The T-Mobile app will prompt you to install or log into your Apple TV account. As you do, it will add the offer details to your account.

4. Start Streaming MLS Season Pass Games

When it is successful, it will say “Enjoy access to MLS Season Pass through Feb. 1, 2024” at the top of the page and “Welcome to MLS Season Pass.” From there, you can click “Continue to Apple TV app” at the bottom of the page to see what preseason content is available to get you ready for Saturday’s start to the season.

That’s it. If you want in on this deal, make sure you redeem the offer before March 14 at 4:59 a.m. ET.

Unlike services like NFL Sunday Ticket, NBA League Pass, and MLB.TV, your subscription to MLS Season Pass will include both in-market and out-of-market games, so you won’t have to worry about always being able to watch your favorite team whenever they play. What’s also exciting is that the package will offer games in multiple languages. In addition to English, games will also be available in Spanish and French. Also, fans in the United States and Canada will be able to choose the audio from both the home and visiting radio broadcasts.

Last week, Apple TVannounced some of the technical aspects of the package as well. MLS Season Pass will broadcast all games in 1080p with Dolby 5.1 audio and will feature enhanced data and graphics throughout every game.