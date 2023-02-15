MLS Season Pass to Broadcast Games in 1080p, Dolby 5.1 Audio, Feature Enhanced Data and Graphics

The Major League Soccer season starts Feb. 25, and MLS and Apple are making sure all of their ducks are firmly in a row before the action begins next weekend. After revealing the team of play-by-play announcers, color analysts, and studio personalities in early February, the two sides have announced how those various talents will be distributed for the first season of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The announcement also included technical details about how MLS Season Pass will offer games. Fans will enjoy enhanced production quality when watching matches on MLS Season Pass, which will feature more camera angles, 1080p video (sorry, 4K users), Dolby 5.1 audio, and enhanced data and graphics in live match coverage all season long for better field coverage, replays, and storytelling around the clubs and players.

Live soccer matches are not the only content that will be available on MLS Season Pass. Users will be able to preview weekly matchups, dissect key moments, and hear compelling stories from around the league all season long.

Before each match, viewers can enjoy “MLS Countdown,” a pregame show available in English and Spanish. “MLS 360,” a new whip-around show, will provide live look-ins from every match, and feature every goal, penalty kick, and big save, as well as analysis and discussion. Fans can get a full recap of the day’s action via “MLS Wrap-Up” — live postgame coverage available in English and Spanish.

All matches will feature commentary in English and Spanish, while matches involving Canadian teams will also have French commentary. Fans in the US and Canada will have the option to select their home team’s radio broadcast for audio on the Apple TV app where available.

Viewers will also be able to start a given match from the beginning, no matter when they tune in, and have access to the full game replay on-demand immediately after the match has ended. Additionally, MLS Season Pass features a vast library of MLS classics, historic and current match replays, highlights, and club-produced content that is updated weekly.

Check below for a list of analyst pairings, as well as the lineup of talent for each of the new shows coming to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV this season.

“MLS 360” Talent

“MLS 360,” the service’s new live whip-around show, will be led by accomplished studio hosts Liam McHugh and Kaylyn Kyle, who will be joined by the dynamic analyst duo of former teammates Sacha Kljestan and Bradley Wright-Phillips. Rules expert Christina Unkel will round out the show’s talent roster.

“MLS Countdown” and “MLS Wrap-Up” Talent

Jillian Sakovits and Andrew Wiebe will serve as hosts of “MLS Countdown” and “MLS Wrap-Up,” the English-language pre- and postgame shows, and they will be joined by analysts Nigel Reo-Coker, Calen Carr, Shep Messing and Matt Doyle. Tony Cherchi and Stefano Fusaro will host the Spanish-language pre- and postgame shows, and they will be joined by analysts Diego Valeri, Melissa Ortiz, and Chelsea Cabarcas.

Play-by-Play and Analyst Teams

More than 60 play-by-play announcers and expert analysts will be in the booth calling matches each week. Their expertise and passion for the game will keep fans entertained and informed throughout the season.

MLS and Apple today unveiled the following announcer pairings for the start of the 2023 MLS season:

English:

Play-by-play announcer Nate Bukaty and analysts Tony Meola and Warren Barton will also be regular members of the team.

Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman

Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu

Kevin Egan and Kyndra de St. Aubin

Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham

Eric Krakauer and Lloyd Sam

Jenn Hildreth/Chris Wittyngham and Lori Lindsey

Blake Price and Paul Dolan

Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth Mark Followill/Chris Wittyngham and Danielle Slaton

Andres Cordero and Jamie Watson

Callum Williams and Calen Carr

Tyler Terens and Devon Kerr

Tony Husband and Ross Smith

Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce

Ed Cohen and Greg Sutton

Adrian Healey and Cobi Jones

Spanish:

Francisco X. Rivera and Maximiliano Cordaro will be regular members of the MLS Season Pass on-air team. In addition to their studio hosting duties, Fusaro will handle play-by-play and Cherchi will serve as a match analyst.

Pablo Ramírez and Carlos Ruiz

Jorge Perez Navarro and Marcelo Balboa

Juan Arango and Carlos Suarez

Sergio Ruiz and Miguel Gallardo

Moisés Linares and Jaime Macías

Bruno Vain and Andrés Agulla Jose Hernandez and Pablo Mariño

Ramses Sandoval and Walter Roque

Rodolfo Landeros and Martín Zuñiga

Raúl Guzmán and Sonny Guadarrama

Adrian Garcia Marquez and Francisco Pinto

Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart

French:

French analyst Matthias Van Halst is also a regular member of the team.

Frederic Lord and Vincent Destouches

Matthew Cullen and Sébastien Le Toux

Olivier Brett and Patrice Bernier