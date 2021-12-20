Hulu Live TV Raises Prices by $5 Tomorrow - What You Need to Know

Tomorrow, Hulu + Live TV’s price will go up by $5, costing customers $69.99/month. In addition, the Live TV Streaming Service will now include access to Disney+ and ESPN+, a value of $15. Hulu Live TV subscribers will continue having access to Hulu’s SVOD plan with the live service.

Both new and existing customers will have to pay for the price increase. Hulu + Live TV with their ad-free SVOD plan (including Disney+ & ESPN+) will be $75.99/month (previously $70.99). The customers that already pay for Disney+ or ESPN+ will receive a credit for their existing subscription.

Subscribers who paid for Hulu + Live TV with The Disney Bundle for $72.99 (ad-supported) and those who paid $78.99 (ad-free) will now save $3 a month.

Since the Hulu (w/ Limited Commercials) and Hulu (No Ads) plans already had a $1 price hike in October, they will remain $6.99 and $12.99 respectively.

Although no additional channels are expected to be added with the price raise, Hulu added NFL Network to their base plan and NFL RedZone as part of a new Sports Add-On earlier this year.

This is the fourth significant price hike for Hulu Live TV. For instance, in February 2018, the service raised the price from $40 to $45 after adding channels from Discovery. Then, a year later, they raised the price from $45 to $55. Then, in December 2020, they the price rose by $10 once more, from $55 to $65.

As the content costs increases and the many bundles of various Live TV Streaming Services expand, it’s no surprise to see annual price hikes. When will the price be too high for customers until they switch to live TV altogether?