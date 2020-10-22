BREAKING: Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, & Marquee To Be Dropped From Hulu + Live TV on October 23rd

The ability to stream Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs including YES Network and Marquee Sports Network has become a major challenge for streamers. Starting tomorrow, October 23, Hulu + Live TV will lose 23 Fox Regional Sports Networks. This includes YES Network and Marquee Sports Network, which joined the service in March.

While the service still carries RSNs from NBC Sports — it’s a major blow to sports fans looking to stream their local teams. Earlier this month, the channels were also dropped by YouTube TV, meaning the only way to stream them is [AT&TV TV NOW $], which requires their $80 Max plan.

In a message to customers Hulu said:

Starting on October 23, 2020 Hulu will no longer have the rights to distribute certain Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) the are currently included with your Hulu + Live TV plan. While we were unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group to continue offering channels like your Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, and Marquee Network, the good news is that you will continue to have access to a wide variety of sports from other popular channels including ESPN, TNT, and TBS, as well as FS1 and FS2.

With local NHL, NBA, and MLB games not expected to return until early next year, it would not be a surprise if streaming services wait to determine if they should bring the channels back to the service.

This isn’t the only Live TV Streaming Service in a dispute with Sinclair over Fox Regional Sports Networks. Last July, Sling TV and Dish Network dropped the channels after being unable to reach an extension. In January, fuboTV dropped the RSNs from their service.

The channels are still dark on both services.

The channels which were acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group from Disney, after netting them as part of their deal for 21st Century Fox. FOX Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

Fox Sports Arizona

Fox Sports Carolinas

Fox Sports Detroit

Fox Sports Florida

Fox Sports Indiana

Fox Sports Kansas City

Fox Sports Midwest

Fox Sports New Orleans

Fox Sports North

Fox Sports Ohio

Fox Sports Oklahoma Fox Sports Prime Ticket

Fox Sports San Diego

Fox Sports South

Fox Sports Southeast

Fox Sports Southwest

Fox Sports Sun

Fox Sports Tennessee

Fox Sports West

Fox Sports Wisconsin

SportsTime Ohio

Marquee Sports Network

YES Network

