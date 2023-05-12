Is ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Available to Stream? When Will it Come to Peacock?
A good book can be like a warm hug, which is why so many decide to share their favorite books with the people around them. Book clubs can be a magical thing, and the most star-studded book club ever is returning to the big screen on Friday, May 12 when “Book Club: The Next Chapter” hits theaters in the United States.
The film follows four best friends: Diane, Vivian, Sharon and Carol. Yearning for an adventure, the group takes their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. The film features a large ensemble cast, including Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, with Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, Andy García, and Don Johnson.
Critics are less than sold on the film’s sometimes-corny humor, which is why it currently sits at a 49% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have been much more forgiving, however, with 82% of those who have seen the film giving it their stamp of approval.
Watch a Trailer for ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’:
If this is the type of movie that you’d prefer to see with your own book club, but it’s hard to wrangle them all into one showtime at the movie theater, you probably hope you can also stream “Book Club: The Next Chapter” from home. Unfortunately for those cherishing such desires, the movie is exclusively available in cinemas for the time being.
The good news is, the film’s domestic distributor is Focus Features, which makes it easy to predict which streaming platform will host the new “Book Club” sequel. Focus Features is a division of Universal, so it’s essentially guaranteed that “Book Club: The Next Chapter will go to NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock when it leaves theaters.
But when might that be? Unfortunately, “Book Club: The Next Chapter” bears little resemblance to recent Peacock releases like “Cocaine Bear” and “M3GAN,” both of which took 49 days to head to streaming. It also has little in common with movies like “Sisu” and “Renfield,” which The Streamable also anticipates will be released to Peacock once they leave theaters.
Still, given that the last “Book Club” movie pulled in just over $100 million at the box office, it’s not likely that the sequel will get an extended theatrical stay because of its earning power. Our best guess is that it arrives on Peacock 45-50 days after its initial release, which would make its streaming debut sometime in the final week of June.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.