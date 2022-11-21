LG Channels+ Adding Eight Free Channels from FilmRise; Including ‘21 Jump Street,’ ‘Heartland,’ Unsolved Mysteries’

LG Channels+ is getting an infusion of new talent. The company has announced a new deal with the free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel distributor FilmRise to bring eight new channels to the service, according to an exclusive report from Variety.

LG Channels+ — also known as LG Channels — offers both FAST and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) content. Powered by Xumo, the service combines premium digital internet channels with users’ broadcast or cable television lineup on LG Smart TVs.

“Our partnership with LG Electronics has proven to be an incredibly fruitful one and we are thrilled to be adding these FAST channels for LG consumers to enjoy,” FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher said. “This deal represents our aggressive initiative in expanding our global footprint into new territories through collaborations with connected devices.”

Here’s a list of all eight new channels coming to LG Channels+ thanks to the new deal with FilmRise:

21 Jump Street: A channel dedicated to the classic Johnny Depp show, in which the LAPD sends four young-looking officers to high school to pose as students to combat a rise in school crimes.

FilmRise Free Movies U.S.: A channel offering free films starring top talents such as Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron, Zac Efron, and more. This channel has programs specifically curated for the U.S. audience.

FilmRise Free Movies Canada: Another free movie channel featuring top talent and hit movies, but with content specifically curated for a Canadian audience.

FilmRise Free Movies U.K.: A third free movie channel, but with content specially curated for audiences from the United Kingdom.

Forensic Files: Dedicated to the iconic true crime series that presents the science behind crime-solving that features dramatic recreations, expert interviews, and deep dives into key evidence.

Heartland: A single-show channel dedicated to CBC’s longest-running hour-long drama series. This show takes viewers into a close-knit multi-generational family living on the Heartland ranch in Alberta, Canada.

Hell’s Kitchen: Gordon Ramsay leads teams of chefs through a cutthroat competition to determine who will be the head chef of his next restaurant.

Unsolved Mysteries: The classic true crime series, hosted by the iconic Robert Stack. This show uses reenactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of mysteries that remain unsolved. It covers crimes, tales of lost love, unexplained history, and paranormal events.

The additions bring LG Channel+’s total FAST offerings to 321. LG has been working hard to boost its Channels’ lineup recently, adding a free NFL channel in September, as well as five channels from Redbox over the summer.

FilmRise has also been expanding its reach diligently of late as well. The company brought a new food channel to the Roku Channel earlier in November, and in October Tubi added five FilmRise movie channels to its impressive lineup of FAST programming.